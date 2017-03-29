Maintenance no excuse to miss a jog
Spring maintenance at the Russ DeKay Soccer Complex doesn’t deter the walkers, joggers and runners who [auth] use its track daily. Ernesto Estrada enjoys the cool, sunny afternoon recently as he keeps in shape while running past exhumed sprinkler cans. City workers have removed them to do annual maintenance in preparation for the summer. (Curtis Michaels Photo)
