Images of a $20 counterfeit bill. (Submitted Photos)

Police say multiple local businesses have been the victims of fraud in recent days when counterfeit bills ranging from $10 to $100 have been used to purchase items.

The Roswell Police Department said each of the latest counterfeit bills has what appears to be Asian writing on it, reddish in color and printed on one or more portions of the bill. In some cases, the writing has been scratched out to some extent.

Despite being counterfeit, police said the bills that have turned up in the recent incidents have not been detected as fakes by tester pens used by some of the businesses. Tester pens were used on the bills in some cases, but police said the resulting mark on the bill did not give a color indicating a counterfeit bill.

Police said investigators believe the recently discovered counterfeit bills are coming from or being produced by the same source, in denominations ranging from 10s to 100s.

Police are urging business operators and their employees to inspect monetary bills for any signs of counterfeiting. Anyone who encounters a counterfeit bill or has potential information was asked to call the RPD at (575) 624-6770 or Chaves County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-594-TIPS(8477).

