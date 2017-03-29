Username: 1

Juan David Villegas, arrested in Mexico June 12, has been returned to the United States to stand trial on charges of killing his wife and four young daughters in Roswell June 11. (Submitted Photo)

Juan David Villegas

The man charged with killing his wife and four young daughters in Roswell in June is back in the United States to stand trial for the worst mass slaying in New Mexico since the Chimayó Massacre of 1991.

“God answers petition,” said Lorenzo Rosalez of Spring Lake, Texas, one of the brothers of victim Cynthia Villegas, 34, who was shot along with her daughters in their home June 11. “We have been trying to be patient. We want justice to be served for my sister and my nieces.”

Juan David Villegas, 35, whom authorities say fled to Mexico after killing his family one at a time in cold blood, is now in custody in the United States after being extradited from Mexico, the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office announced Wednesday afternoon.

Rosalez said he has been in contact with law enforcement over the past month and received a call Wednesday afternoon from the Attorney General’s Office telling him that Villegas was back in the United States.

Attorney General Hector Balderas also issued a press release that stated Villegas was on U.S. soil after being taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Villegas had been in jail in Mexico for [auth] nine months. His alleged slaying of his family is the worst mass murder in the state since the Chimayó Massacre of Jan. 26, 1991, at the time the worst mass killing in modern state history, in which Ricky Abeyta shot and killed seven people, including his estranged girlfriend, her daughter, his girlfriend’s sister, a 6-month-old baby, two police officers and an 18-year-old man. Abeyta was sentenced to 146 years in prison.

Rosalez said he and other families have experienced “a lot of pain, a lot of hurt and lot of suffering” in the months since the loss of their loved ones.

In his statement, Balderas said: “Today we begin the process of bringing justice against Juan David Villegas, who rocked the community of Roswell and the entire state when he allegedly murdered his own family and fled to Mexico.”

Villegas now awaits return to the jurisdiction of the Fifth Judicial District Court of Chaves County to face trial on five counts of first-degree murder and four felony counts of intentional abuse of a child, resulting in death. At this time, the case has been assigned to District Judge Freddie J. Romero.

Villegas allegedly fled to Sonora, Mexico, after the June 11 killing of his wife and his four daughters, Yamilen Villegas, 14; Cynthia-Janeth Villegas, 11; Abigayl (Abby) Villegas, 7; and Idaleigh (Idaly) Villegas, 3.

The victims, discovered by a relative who stopped by their residence, had been shot in their home in the 2300 block of North Davis Avenue.

A phone call to the attorney appointed for Villegas, Todd A. Holmes of Alamogordo, was not returned by press time.

Villegas had been arrested June 12 in Arizpe, a town in Sonora in the northwestern part of Mexico. He had been in jail in Mexico while U.S. officials worked to return him to the United States.

Balderas indicated in his news release that the Border Violence Unit of his office has worked with the Attorney General of Mexico, Raúl Cervantes Andrade, and various Mexico state attorney general offices on the Villegas matter, as well as other extradition issues involving suspected violent offenders or child predators.

The tragic murders of the five Villegas family members caused grief and shock throughout the city and the state.

Court documents say Cynthia Villegas had just asked her husband for a divorce. A criminal complaint provided some details about an unhappy and unemployed husband worried about infidelity and a wife fearful of a man who had become controlling and threatening.

A Peace Vigil was held for the family, and the victims of an Orlando, Florida, shooting, at a church in Roswell a few days after the crime. Community members spoke about grieving and healing.

“Domestic violence is a crime of silence,” said Cindy Wilson, director of the Roswell Refuge. “We are taught to not talk about domestic abuse, and to turn a blind eye to it. We must change this if we’re going to break the cycle. We all need to come together as a community to express our grief and also our horror, but, more than that, we need to come together and be proactive.”

Wilson also addressed how to treat alleged abusers.

“You hear people talking about beating an abuser up. That’s not the answer,” she said. “They will be held accountable. They will pay for their crimes. They need to learn how to deal with their issues and to break the cycle.”

The Villegas family was also a focus at the Roswell Refuge’s annual “Remember My Name Day” in October to honor domestic violence victims, and Gov. Susana Martinez spoke out about the case, pledging that her office would help efforts to bring Juan Villegas back to the United States and asking all New Mexicans to pray for the mother and daughters.

According to remarks at the Roswell Refuge ceremony, Cynthia Villegas was training to become a nurse while keeping her priorities of caring for her family and children. Yamilen Villegas was described as a talented artist who was looking forward to high school and her quinceañera. Cynthia-Janeth Villegas was said to be a good student who loved to read. Abby and Idaly Villegas were remembered as loving children who enjoyed playing with their dolls and each other.

