Above: Goddard senior shortstop Cole Wentland waits at second for the throw from catcher Logan Mathison to put out Hobbs’ David Ortega during the Rockets’ 12-0 loss at home Tuesday. (Shawn Naranjo Photo)

Below: Goddard sophomore pitcher Ty Villareal got the start Tuesday against the visiting Hobbs Eagles. (Shawn Naranjo Photo)

The Goddard Rocket played arguably their poorest game of the season Tuesday night as they fell to the Hobbs Eagles 12-0 at the Launch Pad. The Rockets were undone by a lack of hitting at the plate and five errors from the field as they fell to 8-4.

The Eagles, sixth-ranked in 6A, would score in every inning against four different Rocket pitchers in moving to 9-5 on the year. The Eagles’ [auth] starting pitcher, Grant Forrest, would be very effective from the mound in pitching a complete game shutout while striking out 11 in the five-inning contest.

“That was probably the flattest performance I have seen out on the field from a Goddard baseball team in six years,” stated a disappointed coach Alan Edmonson. “I don’t know what to say — walking guys, couldn’t catch the ball, you name it, it happened tonight.”

The Eagles went up 3-0 in the opening frame while not recording a hit. They would benefit from three hit batsmen, two walks and an error to plate their runs. Rocket third baseman Cameron Stevenson made two nice plays for the final two outs to leave the bases loaded, but the hosts could not capitalize.

The Rockets got singles from Cal Villareal and Justin Miller in the bottom of the second, but left both stranded. The two hits would be the last for the Rockets as Forrest would settle into a rhythm.

The Eagles would tack on a run in the second and a pair in the third to make it 6-0. The Rockets would go six-up and six-down in that span at the plate with 5 Ks.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Rockets leadoff hitter Luke Fink got on base via the only Eagle error. He would advance to third on a wild pitch and a put out, but was stranded there. It would mark the only time the Rockets would get a runner to third.

The Eagles tacked on four more runs in the fifth and the Rockets would go quietly in their half to make the final 12-0 in favor of the Eagles.

“We don’t like losing to anybody,” said Edmonson. “That has been our attitude around here the last five to six years. It doesn’t matter who shows up, we are going to show up and play and give you our best shot. Unfortunately, tonight, we did not give anything close to our best shot.”

The Rockets must now put this game to rest and concentrate on a doubleheader with Farmington on Saturday. The games will be played at a neutral field in Albuquerque.

