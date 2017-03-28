Username: 1

Great man, brother, son [auth] and father, Richard Brady III, 42, passed away on Monday, March 20, 2017, in Roswell, NM. Richard was born in Roswell, NM, on November 7, 1974, to Richard Brady II and Elizabeth Marie Nunez Brady. A viewing will be on Thursday, March 30, 2017, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. followed by a Rosary at Anderson-Bethany Funeral Home Chapel. Service will be on Friday, March 31, 2017, at 10 a.m., at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, followed by burial at South Park Cemetery. A tribute of Richard’s life may be found at andersonbethany.com where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family.

Carpentry work was Richard’s primary profession, but he was a very good impersonator and enjoyed every minute of it. He is admired by many for his ability to brighten the lives of others, in spite of what he might be going through personally. Playing the harmonica and listening to War/Lee Oskar, was very inspiring and entertaining to him. Drawing, golfing and drinking his Budweiser, as he watched his favorite team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, were some of the things Richard looked forward to. His greatest pride and passion were his children and family; he loved them more than life itself. Among other things, Richard enjoyed being around family and friends. A great son, brother and father, he will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew him.

Surviving to cherish Richard’s memory are his parents: Richard Brady II and Elizabeth Marie Nunez Brady, both of Roswell, NM; sons: Richard Brady IV and Isaac Brady both of Lubbock, TX; daughters: Alyssa Xavier Ramos of Lubbock, TX, Karyssa Brady of Lubbock, TX and Danielle Montoya of Roswell, NM; Godparents: Willie Vegara and Kathy Vegara of Roswell, NM; sister, Emily Brady of Roswell, NM; uncles: Ricardo Nunez of Roswell, NM, and Jose Nunez of El Paso, TX; aunts: Mary Jane Orona of Roswell, NM, and Veronica Nunez of Roswell, NM; nephew, Santiago Olivas of Roswell, NM; niece, Santiana Analla of Roswell, NM; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews; Michelle and Emily Garcia, his special friend; Gina Romero and Jingles.

He was preceded in death by grandparents: Raymond Nunez, Beatrice Orona and Richard Brady; uncle, Joe Moises Orona, aunt, Rita Miranda; special cousins: Frankie Samario and Andy Samario and Richard “Dickie” Tegeda.

Those chosen as honorary pallbearers are: Ricardo “Cards” Nunez, Adrian Orona, Raul Orona, David Roy Gomez, Santiana Analla, Daniel Perez, Martin and Jennifer Gamez, Frankie Samario, Melanie Samario and Michael Samario, Michael Nunez, Thomas Nunez and Eli Servantez, Isacc Brady.

Pallbearers are: Emily Brady, Lorenzo Cobos, Ricky Ray Nunez, Danny Ray Gomez, Santiago Olivas, Moises Orona Sr., Frank Gamboa, and Richard Brady IV.

Special Thanks to all our friends, family, all the stores who donated for car washes, money jars and a very Special Thanks to Anderson-Bethany Funeral Home and Crematory, Lorenzo Cobos, Jane Orona, Martha Edwards, Blacita Herrera, Richard Servantez, Eli Servantez and Moises Orona.

I’m Free

Don’t grieve for me, for now; I’m free,

I am following the path God laid for me.

I took His hand when I heard Him call,

I turned my back and left it all.

I could not stay another day

to laugh, to love, to work or play.

Tasks left undone must stay that way.

I found that peace at the close of the day.

If my parting has left a void,

then fill it with remembered joy.

A friendship shared, a laugh, a kiss

Ah, these things I, too, will miss.

Be not burdened with time of sorrow,

I wish for you the sunshine of tomorrow.

My Life’s been full; I savored much.

Good friends, good times, a loved one touched.

Perhaps my time seemed all too brief

don’t lengthen it now with undue grief.

Lift up your heart and share with me.

God wanted me now; He set me free.

