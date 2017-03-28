Recent DWI arrests
In an attempt to make a real effort to reduce drunk driving in Chaves County, the Chaves County Sheriff’s Office, the New Mexico State Police and the Roswell Police Department have agreed to furnish on a timely basis the photos and identifiers of all persons [auth] arrested for DWI in Chaves County. The Roswell Daily Record has agreed to publish these after the arrests. If a charge has been dropped and you wish to have a retraction published in the newspaper, please submit written documentation from a court or law enforcement agency showing that the charge was dropped.
BrAC/BAC: breath alcohol concentration/blood alcohol concentration. State law deems a person is driving intoxicated if BrAC or BAC is 0.08 or more.
Saenz
Name: Juan D. Saenz
Age: 21
Resident of: Roswell
Arrested: March 25 for DWI, failure to maintain lane
BrAC/BAC: 0.12
Arresting agency: Roswell Police Department
Zepeda
Name: Timoteo Zepeda
Age: 28
Resident of: Dallas, Texas
Arrested: March 26 for DWI (first offense)
BrAC/BAC: 0.15 / 0.16
Arresting agency: Chaves County Sheriff’s Office
