In an attempt to make a real effort to reduce drunk driving in Chaves County, the Chaves County Sheriff’s Office, the New Mexico State Police and the Roswell Police Department have agreed to furnish on a timely basis the photos and identifiers of all persons [auth] arrested for DWI in Chaves County. The Roswell Daily Record has agreed to publish these after the arrests. If a charge has been dropped and you wish to have a retraction published in the newspaper, please submit written documentation from a court or law enforcement agency showing that the charge was dropped.

BrAC/BAC: breath alcohol concentration/blood alcohol concentration. State law deems a person is driving intoxicated if BrAC or BAC is 0.08 or more.

Saenz

Name: Juan D. Saenz

Age: 21

Resident of: Roswell

Arrested: March 25 for DWI, failure to maintain lane

BrAC/BAC: 0.12

Arresting agency: Roswell Police Department

Zepeda

Name: Timoteo Zepeda

Age: 28

Resident of: Dallas, Texas

Arrested: March 26 for DWI (first offense)

BrAC/BAC: 0.15 / 0.16

Arresting agency: Chaves County Sheriff’s Office

