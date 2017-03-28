Username: 1

The arrest records available in the police blotter are public information. Any indication of an arrest on a charge and/or multiple charges does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a [auth] court of law. If a charge has been dropped and you wish to have a retraction published in the newspaper, please submit written documentation from a court or law enforcement agency showing that the charge was dropped. Also, amounts of controlled substances published in the police blotters may include the weight of the containers. Please visit the Roswell Police Department’s website at rpdp2c.org/ before calling the newspaper.

Burglary

Police were dispatched to the 700 block of South Ohio Avenue at 6:38 p.m. Monday in response to a burglary call. Losses were reported at $600.

Criminal damage

Police were dispatched to the 300 block of East Eighth Street at 12:14 a.m. Monday in response to a criminal damage call. Losses were reported at $250.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Rockets can’t find gaps, fall to Hobbs 12-0 Recent DWI arrests »