Above: Goddard senior shortstop Desi Flores (6) is met by her team at home plate after hitting a three-run homer against the Carlsbad Cavegirls in the third inning of Game 2 of a Tuesday doubleheader at Goddard High School. Flores drove in the only runs of the day for the Lady Rockets. (AJ Dickman Photo)

Below: Goddard senior pitcher Jacelyn Reyes hurls one during Game 1 of a home doubleheader against the visiting Carlsbad Cavegirls Tuesday afternoon. (AJ Dickman Photo)

The Goddard Lady Rocket softball team celebrated its seniors Tuesday during the break between games with the visiting Carlsbad [auth] Cavegirls. For the Rocket faithful, it was the only good thing about a doubleheader that ended in two losses for Goddard by a combined score of 25-3.

There was also a three-run homer by senior shortstop and recent basketball state champ Desi Flores in the third inning of the second game, which gave Goddard their only lead of the afternoon.

But in the top of the fourth, Carlsbad got on the board thanks to two Rocket errors, and in the fifth the Cavegirls batted around and then some to the tune of 11 more runs to make it 12-3.

The visitors added another run in the top of the final inning as speedy sophomore Marissa Reyes hit a ground ball up the middle that slipped through the defense to the fence, allowing her to round the bases for an inside-the-park home run and the final run of the day.

Goddard senior pitcher Jacelyn Reyes took the loss, but did finish strong, recording consecutive strikeouts in the final frame.

Freshman pitcher Bri Santo got the win for the Cavegirls.

Jacelyn Reyes also pitched Game 1, which ended after 4 1/2 innings as the 10-run rule was implemented with Carlsbad up 12-0.

Flores and junior Haydenn Allen each went 1-for-2 with a single. Allen also drew a walk.

Much of the Carlsbad scoring was due to Goddard errors, but a few Cavegirls had a good day at the plate.

Hayven Burkeen went 3-for-4 with four RBIs, Taighen Whitzel went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Marissa Reyes went 2-for-4 with two bunt singles.

The loss drops the Lady Rockets to 7-4 on the season while Carlsbad improves to 8-7.

Goddard takes on Cobre at 3 p.m. Friday at the Artesia Invite.

