Services are pending for Jimmy Ray Cullins, age 50, of Santa Fe, NM, who [auth] passed away Saturday, March 25, 2017.

A further announcement will be made once arrangements have been finalized.

Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at lagronefuneralchapels.com.

