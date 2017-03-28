Username: 1

Advertising





Irene Young, age 86, of Roswell, NM, passed away Friday, March 24, 2017. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, March 31, 2017, at LaGrone Funeral Chapel. A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m., Friday, March 31, 2017 at LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, April 1, 2017 at St. Peter Catholic Church. Father Charlie Martinez, OFM will be officiating. She will be interred at Saint Edward Cemetery in Lowell, Indiana, at 10 a.m., Saturday, April 8, 2017.

Irene was born March 27, 1930 to Joseph Natonek and Catherine Jenalick-Natonek in Chicago, Illinois, it is also where she married the love of her [auth] life Richard Young on October 14, 1950. Irene had many joys in life: needlepoint, puzzles, hot air balloon events. She loved watching ice skating on TV, baking (she would send cookies to her kids), she loved going to church and was a devoted member at St. Peter Catholic Church where she would volunteer in the Good Samaritan Food Bank. Irene loved going on walks; she loved having her kids and their friends over at her house, there were always extra kids around her dinner table. Irene loved listening to music. One of her favorites was “Andrea Bocelli” and she also loved listening to the sound of her wind chimes; she loved flowers, her favorite flowers were lilacs, lilies, tulips, and orchids; she loved York Peppermint Patties; she always offered anything she had to eat to others; and she loved to laugh. Irene lived 23 years after Richard passed away, and now they are together again.

She is preceded in death by her husband Richard Young, son Charles Young, brother Freddie Natonek.

She is survived by sons Richard Young, Jr. and his wife Nona of TN, Gregory Young and Becky Smith of IN, Al Young and Pam VanWagner of NC; daughters Deb Magana and her husband Randy Howard of CA, Catherine DelNobile and her husband George of Roswell, NM, Dawn Robel and her husband Jeff of CO, Christine Montgomery and her husband James of Roswell, NM, Valerie Adrian and her husband Peter of WA; niece Laurie Maggie Mae and her husband Ed of TN who she shared a mother/daughter relationship with; brothers Leo Natonek and Arthur Natonek both of IL; sisters Tina Marcec and Joan Steven both of IL; grandchildren Corinne, Amber, Kimberly, Jonathon, Ethan, Keaton, Alex, Derek, Elijah; great-grandchildren Aaron, Michael, Kisa, Shawn, and Brenna.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, http://www.alz.org/, or to the Poor Clare Monastery, 809 E. 19th St, Roswell, NM 88201.

Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at lagronefuneralchapels.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Jean Marie McKinney Gratton Jimmy Ray Cullins »