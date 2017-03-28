Username: 1

A woman was shot in the leg early Tuesday on Roswell’s south side, but declined to pursue charges against the man who reportedly shot her.

The Roswell Police Department [auth] said police responded to a female in a vehicle at intersection of South Grand Avenue and East Ballard Street at about 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said the woman had suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

“She eventually told officers a male who had been with her accidentally shot her and fled,” said RPD spokesperson Todd Wildermuth. “She declined to pursue charges.”

Police said the woman was treated on scene by officers and medics and then at a local hospital.

