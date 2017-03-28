Username: 1

Above: Chaves County Democrats elected new leaders Saturday. Shown from left are Tim and Sonia Raftery, who were elected to the State Central Committee, Jamie Thornton, who was elected vice chair, and Paul Romero, the youngest Democratic leader in Chaves County history at age 28. (Submitted Photo)

Below: New Democratic Party of Chaves County chair Paul Romero. (Submitted Photo)

Following the approach of local Republicans, the Democratic Party of Chaves County has elected its youngest chair ever, choosing a 28-year-old Roswell man as leader of the local party for the next two years.

Paul Romero was elected by acclamation by about 60 local Democrats at Saturday morning’s biennial convention in Roswell.

“We have a lot of work to do, there’s no question about that,” Romero told the Daily Record Tuesday. “But I welcome the challenge and we’ll do what we can to help our candidates out in any way that we can. The key is to find candidates that are relatable, that voters can look up to and get them out there. It’s not so much to get candidates who can win, it’s about getting candidates who will get the job done who will represent the community.”

On the other side of the political aisle, Chaves County Republicans elected 31-year-old Roswell City Councilor Caleb Grant as their new party chairman in January, the first millennial to lead the local GOP.

Romero is a 2006 Goddard High School graduate, while Grant graduated from Goddard in 2004. Both new party leaders were born and raised in Roswell. Collectively under the age of 60, they are the two youngest chairs in county history to serve simultaneously as both parties look to reach out to younger voters.

“I want to reignite the base,” said Romero, who described himself as more a moderate Democrat than a progressive. “What happened last [auth] year, there was a little bit of discourse there. I’d like to do everything in my power to bring us back together and unify the party, reignite our base, expand it. One of the primary goals is to start reaching out to younger voters, as well. I think that’s a big key. I want to reach out to young people.”

Employed at the Roswell Mall and a local hotel, Romero, a lifelong Democrat, said proposals to raise the minimum wage can appeal to younger voters.

“I think the minimum wage should be raised. That’s my own personal opinion,” he said. “In a perfect world, it would be $15 an hour. At the very minimum, at least something like $10 would be nice.”

Unlike Grant who rose up through his party ranks, Romero has never before run for public office or held a county leadership post, although Romero has volunteered for several campaigns.

“I’m running off the change card and I’d like to bring a little bit of change,” Romero said. “I’m not saying that I’m the best or done the most, but I’ve done my share of knocking on doors, making phone calls, social media and so forth.”

Romero said he may not have leadership experience, but he has mentors in the local party to guide him through the growing pains of political leadership. Romero has re-appointed the local party’s treasurer, Chuck Russell, and secretary, Billye Kanady, to maintain continuity within the structure of the local Democratic Party.

“I won’t know everything, but I’m confident the people that surround me are intelligent and wonderful people that we can work together towards reasonable solutions to whatever may come up,” he said.

Romero served in the U.S. Navy from 2008-10. He graduated from Eastern New Mexico University with a business degree, and obtained a master’s degree from New York Film Academy-Los Angeles.

“Having served in the Navy, I think I can bring a little bit of that leadership and discipline experience to the table,” Romero said. “Being a graduate from business school, I think I bring a little bit of that experience from that area as well. Being a struggling actor in Hollywood for a little while before coming back (to Roswell), I bring a little bit of the marketing approach as well.”

Former Chaves County Democratic Party chairman Michael A. Trujillo, who led the party to exceed the 10,000 registered voter threshold for the first time, said Romero is ready to lead.

“The last two years were very hard,” said Trujillo, who did not run for a second two-year term as county chairman. “We’ve come a long ways in those last two years. We’ve built the party, we’ve met our goals. Now it is time to get people elected. I think with the new chair, a young chair, we’re going to do that, we’re going to get people elected.”

Romero said he will be equally focused on electing Democrats to the Roswell City Council, which currently has one registered Democrat among its 10 members, and to the Chaves County Commission, all five of which are Republicans.

“It does help to have some diversity on there,” Romero said. “I think there’s a need for diversity in everything. We’re going to focus on everything equally to the best of our ability.”

Asked whether conservative Democrats have better chances of winning elections in Chaves County as opposed to progressive Democrats, Romero said the experience and character of the candidates can be the determining factors.

“Honestly, I think it comes down to the person,” he said. “At the end of the day, it’s just a matter of who is best for the job, who’s going to get the job done.”

While registered Republicans significantly outnumber Democrats in Chaves County, Romero said the GOP has historically had better turnout.

“Give or take, about 70 percent of Republicans show up, and about 50 percent or so of Democrats show up,” he said. “It’s a give and take, but it’s also a matter of reigniting our base, of having our people show up in large numbers as well.

“The goal is obviously just to reach out to as many people as we can, to get the best candidates that we can to run. It’s just to reach out to people and say, ‘Hey, here’s the message, if you like it, join us.’ We’ll welcome anybody.”

The Democratic Party of Chaves County meets the third Thursday of each month at Los Cerritos Mexican Kitchen in Roswell. Romero can be emailed at paulwromero@gmail.com.

“I’m open and willing to talk to anybody who wants to talk to me,” he said. “I want to have a conversation because at the end of the day, yeah, this is about the Democratic Party and me as the leader, the chairman of the Democratic Party, but it’s still about the community, it’s about us together. Sometimes people want to make it about politics, but it should be more than just that. It’s a community. We’re in this together. We live in this community together. This is our home. So let’s do our best to do what we can to respect each other and help each other grow.”

In other elections Saturday, Democrats by acclamation chose Jamie Thornton as vice chair. Thornton succeeds Pauline Ponce. Democrats also re-elected Tim and Sonia Raftery to the Democratic State Central Committee.

