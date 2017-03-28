Username: 1

The NMMI Colt baseball team bounced back from last weekend’s championship loss, earning a shutout win at home on Tuesday against the Loving Falcons.

The Colts [9-1] rode solid pitching, exceptional defense and occasional spurts of offense to a 10-0 final in six innings.

“After Saturday, it was good to get back into the winning column,” said head coach Charlie Ward. “We had a chance to see three pitchers. Gavin Maloney did his work and Alex Lopez and Jasper Best came in and threw strikes. But the best part of the day was defense. No errors.”

Defense definitely was the hallmark of the game. Third baseman Connor Roe was a mobile wall at the hot corner, collecting two outs on [auth] ground balls, which should have been easy base hits, and narrowly missed a third. Maloney in centerfield, after finishing with his pitching duties in the first two innings, made a spectacular recovery on a ball hit over his head, throwing the runner out before he could reach second base with a double.

“We had a great practice yesterday. It was positive. Lots of drills, including one where we made ‘em run after balls hit in the gaps or over their head,” explained coach Ward. “Looks like it might have helped.”

Maloney got the win with two innings of effort, allowing no hits, three walks and recording three Ks. Alex Lopez also threw two complete, striking out two and giving up two hits with no walks; and Jasper Best closed out the final two stanzas with one hit, one K and zero free passes.

On the offensive side, the Colts struggled a bit with just seven hits, but still found ways to bring in runs. They plated three in their first at-bat, then scored four more in their second to take an early 7-0 lead. The bats then cooled off in the middle innings before coming back with a trio of runs in the sixth, capped with a walk-off 2-RBI double by Michel Hinojos to end the game an inning early by the run rule. “We were a bit impatient at the plate, just trying too hard,” said Ward.

Roe led the Institute with three hits in four at-bats, scoring three runs and driving in another. Hinojos was close behind with two hits in three attempts and four RBIs.

“It was a good tune-up for district, which opens up this weekend,” said Ward. “The kids are together and the energy in the dugout just makes it fun. Now we’ve just got to stay focused and get ready for Moriarty on Friday.”

That matchup marks the beginning of district for the Colts — a two-day, three-game series at home against the Pintos, beginning with a doubleheader slated for 4 and 6 p.m. on Friday, then concluding with a single game set for 10 a.m. on Saturday.

