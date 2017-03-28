MENU
CheerDance1

Charlie’s Angels take state again, Goddard cheer captures 3rd

March 28, 2017 • Local Sports

The Goddard (above) and Roswell (below) cheer squads competed at the state spirit championships at the Pit in Albuquerque Saturday night. Goddard cheer took third place with a Day 1 score [auth] of 77.93 and Day 2 score of 77.02 for a total of 154.95 points.
The Roswell cheer squad finished eighth with a total score of 136.83.
For the sixth-consecutive year and 11th overall, Roswell High’s Charlie’s Angels won the state dance title. The 2016 National Dance Alliance National Champions tallied a Day 1 score of 93.10 and Day 2 score of 94.80 for a total of 187.90.
The Record has been unable to track down any photos of the Angels from Saturday night. If you have a sharp, not-to-dark photo of the Angels at the Pit from this past weekend, please email it to sports@rdrnews.com. (Arnold Roe Photos)

CheerDance2

Related Posts

About the Author:

Doug Walp Sports Editor

Leave a Reply

« »