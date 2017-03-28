Charlie’s Angels take state again, Goddard cheer captures 3rd
The Goddard (above) and Roswell (below) cheer squads competed at the state spirit championships at the Pit in Albuquerque Saturday night. Goddard cheer took third place with a Day 1 score [auth] of 77.93 and Day 2 score of 77.02 for a total of 154.95 points.
The Roswell cheer squad finished eighth with a total score of 136.83.
For the sixth-consecutive year and 11th overall, Roswell High’s Charlie’s Angels won the state dance title. The 2016 National Dance Alliance National Champions tallied a Day 1 score of 93.10 and Day 2 score of 94.80 for a total of 187.90.
The Record has been unable to track down any photos of the Angels from Saturday night. If you have a sharp, not-to-dark photo of the Angels at the Pit from this past weekend, please email it to sports@rdrnews.com. (Arnold Roe Photos)
Related Posts
« ENMU-R instructors receive national honors Colts rebound with 10-0 run-rule win over Loving »