Username: 1

Advertising





Bobby Dean Allensworth passed away March 25, 2017. He was born on December 22, 1942 to Cliff and Opal, both preceding him in death. Also preceding him are two brothers, Bob’s twin Billy who died as an infant and his older brother Jerry. Surviving him are his wife Gail [auth] of Mannsville, Oklahoma; one son Jarret of Roswell, NM; two sisters, Ruth Dickenson and husband Don of Roswell, NM, Nelda Doyal and husband John of Carlsbad, NM; two brothers, Tom and wife Shirley of Thackerville, OK, John and wife Lynn of Roswell, NM and numerous nieces and nephews.

Bob attended school in Roswell and Artesia before joining the US. Marine Corps. After returning from the service, he became a lineman for SPS and later retired from working at Holloman Air Force Base in Alamogordo, NM.

Bob loved going to the rodeos and entering the Steer Wrestling competition, picking up a few wins along the way.

Bob had a deep and abiding faith in his God, saying many times, “I will leave it up to God.”

No services are planned; donations may be made to your church in Bob’s name.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Alexander T. Horton Richard Orlando Brady III »