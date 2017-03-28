Username: 1

American Airlines has received its third hefty check from regional governments and a federal grant for its Phoenix flight service in and out of Roswell.

American, which earned $2.7 billion in net profits in 2016, billed the city of Roswell $220,126 in March, according to public documents provided by the city.

Payments are divvied up in various percentages among seven partners to the agreement: the cities of Roswell, Artesia and Carlsbad, the village of Ruidoso, Chaves and Eddy counties, and a $450,000 U.S. Department of Transportation grant.

The amount paid to the airline for its first nine months, March 2016 through November 2016, has totaled $679,534. The first quarter payment was $379,445, while the second quarter payment was $79,963.

Fourth-quarter results for December 2016 through March 2017 are expected by early April, according to a city official.

The flights have been termed a “big success” by some local officials, and the first-year anniversary of the service was celebrated March 2 on the grounds of the Roswell International Airport in a festive spirit. Dignitaries lauded the years of negotiation that [auth] brought the flights to Roswell; those attending the event were treated to food and entertainment.

While the merriment highlighted the positive aspects of the flights, including their importance in economic development, the service is still not meeting airline revenue requirements.

One of the key players in negotiations, John Mulcahy, president of the Roswell-Chaves County Economic Development Corp., had said earlier in the year that he thought no more payments would be needed beyond the second quarter.

Mulcahy is on vacation this week and could not be reached for comment, and city of Roswell Public Affairs Director Juanita Jennings was in a meeting and unable to speak before press time.

Payments to American Airlines are required under the minimum revenue guarantee the airlines and the seven partners negotiated to bring direct flight service to and from Phoenix. That agreement guaranteed up to $1.2 million over two years for the service that began March 3, 2016, and operates as American Eagle out of the Roswell air terminal.

So far, Roswell and its partners have paid about 57 percent of the total guarantee amount with five more quarters left in the agreement period.

The city of Roswell, which pays the highest percentage of the six partners, has doled out $171,434.91 so far, while Chaves County has paid $62,606.15.

Chaves County Manager Stanton Riggs said that he is not surprised by the amounts paid to date. He added that he considers it a good sign that payments required have decreased over time.

“We knew at first it would take a while to get going,” he said, “so we were expecting that first payment. The numbers continue to look positive and getting better, so we are hopeful about that.”

The Phoenix flights need to average about 80 percent occupancy for the airlines to meet its needed revenue requirements without the guarantee kicking in, Mulcahy has said in prior interviews and statements. The flights averaged 69 percent occupancy for the first 52 weeks of service, according to information provided by the city at the one-year celebration.

At the event, Mulcahy said that the flights have been essential to businesses such as Aersale, an airplane maintenance and repair operation with a hangar at the Roswell International Air Center. Aersale has its headquarters in Coral Gables, Florida, but it also has facilities and offices in several cities in the United States and abroad.

City of Carlsbad Tourism Director Lisa Boeke said at the event that she was unable to quantify yet how the flights have helped the region, although she said she thinks they are a boost to business and tourism.

American Airlines spokesperson LaKesha Brown said that revenue guarantees are frequently negotiated with smaller cities.

“Revenue guarantees are often used when airlines start service in smaller cities,” she stated in an email. “Much of this money is provided by the federal government through a program designed to cover small-city flying.”

Brown said she was referring to the U.S. Department of Transportation grant program. That program has paid about 29 percent of the revenue guarantee payment for the Phoenix flights, according to a city memorandum about the first-quarter payment.

Staff writer Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 310, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.

