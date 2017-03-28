Username: 1

Alexander T. Horton was born Sept. 6, 1985, to Ernest Horton and Cynthia Bailon Brackeen in Roswell, NM. A child at heart, Alex went to rest with our Lord on March 24, 2017. He was a graduate of Roswell High School and NMSU. A tribute of Alexander’s life may be found at andersonbethany.com where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family.

He is survived by his parents; his wife, Crystal [auth] Sandy; and Joe Sandy; brother, Ernesto Horton (Amy); sister, Karina “Rae” Horton; stepfather, Marty Brackeen; and his children: Melissa, Kristen (Kevin), Marty Jr. (Allison) and all of their children. A grandmother; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Alex was an amazing man; he was admired and loved by all who knew him. He touched many lives, young and old alike. He had an infectious smile and always an encouraging and positive word. He was a man so many of us aspire to be like. He always saw the best in people. To those of us who had the remarkable pleasure of knowing him, nothing will ever compare to the hole he left in our hearts, but we are better for even having had a glimpse of him. For those who did not know him, you would not believe how amazing he was. The world truly is a little dimmer, but heaven is so much brighter. We will always love you, and you will never be forgotten. Your legacy will live on through so many. Love, your family.

A memorial honoring his life will be held at 12 p.m. on April 1, 2017, at Anderson-Bethany Funeral Home.

If you would like, bring a note of your favorite memory of Alex to place in a memory box, following the service.

This tribute was written in honor of Alexander by his family.

