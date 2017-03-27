Username: 1

Two Roswell men [auth] were killed in an afternoon collision Friday along U.S. 70 just south of Elida, state police reported Monday.

Alexander Horton, 31, and Leonard Padilla, 19, both of Roswell, were pronounced dead at the scene. Stephanie Yamteh, 22, also of Roswell and driver of the vehicle, suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to University Medical Center.

A preliminary investigation found that the vehicle Yamteh was driving was northbound on U.S. 70 below the posted speed limit when it was rear-ended by a semi driven by Jack Pulliam, 22, of Amarillo, Texas. Pulliam was transported to Roosevelt General Hospital in Portales and treated for minor injuries, state police reported.

The crash is still under investigation, police said.

