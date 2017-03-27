Username: 1

Mayor Dennis Kintigh told the Daily Record Monday night he has chosen the recent city administrator of Spearfish, South Dakota, as his nominee for city manager of Roswell.

Kintigh said he believes Joe Neeb is the right fit for Roswell. The mayor said an agreement was reached Monday.

“We’ve reached a verbal agreement to move forward,” Kintigh said. “I like his perspective on city government. He’s a professional city manager. He’s done this for a number of years. I like his perspective on the need to build teams, work well with the staff, the councilors, and of course, the mayor. He was very impressed with the city, appreciated our hospitality and is excited about coming.”

Neeb served as city administrator of Spearfish, a Black Hills Gold Rush town in western South Dakota, from September 2010 until his resignation in mid-February. He has more than 22 years of management experience, a master’s degree in business administration and holds professional certifications with the International City/County Management Association and the International Economic Development Council.

While Spearfish’s population of about 10,500 people is much smaller than Roswell’s 48,000-plus population, Kintigh said Neeb has experience in larger organizations.

“Stability also is a good factor for him,” Kintigh said.

Spearfish holds the distinction of the fastest recorded temperature change in the world, when on Jan. 22, 1943, a morning Chinook wind raised the mercury from -4 to 45 degrees in two minutes.

“He doesn’t have to shovel snow anymore,” Kintigh said. “This is paradise for him. Here’s another advantage that he does have from Spearfish. Spearfish is like Roswell in that it’s off by itself. It’s got to provide all of its own services. It doesn’t have regional partners it can work with.”

Kintigh said he expects the City Council will approve Neeb’s nomination.

“This is an impressive individual,” the mayor said. “Almost all of the councilors participated (in workshops when three finalists were interviewed). I’ve never gotten any negative feedback about him as far as unacceptable or anything like that.”

Kintigh said he will present Neeb as his nominee at the City Council’s regular meeting on April 13, if not sooner at a special meeting.

“We may try to squeeze it in sooner than that,” Kintigh said. “I talked to him about coming to the (City Council) workshop retreat that we are having April 7 and 8, and he has tentatively said yes to that.”

Neeb was one of three finalists interviewed by Kintigh, city councilors and other community leaders last week. The other two finalists were Ann Capela, most recently the city manager in Bethel, Alaska, and Gary Edwards, who has been the city administrator for the city of Sedalia, Missouri, since August 2011.

The three finalists were provided by Waters & Co., an Addison, Texas-based firm that offers executive recruitment services.

Kintigh said Capela and Edwards are “fine professionals, just not a good fit” to assume for day-to-day management of Roswell’s 600-position workforce and $117 million annual budget.

In light of recent concerns raised by City Councilor Natasha Mackey about the role of the mayor in city government, Kintigh said he had a frank discussion with Neeb about the roles and duties of Roswell’s elected leaders, and their interactions with city staff.

“That’s out there, we’ve got to have that discussion,” Kintigh said. “It’s not really that hard. He understands he’s responsible for the city staff. He’s the personnel guy who runs everything, but he also knows that the council and the mayor are going to come to him with ideas and concepts and concerns.

“He used an interesting word, that he’s a translator. That was his word, between the staff and the governing body, and the governing body and the staff. I thought that was a great way of putting it. We talked seriously about this whole teamwork thing. The elected governing body is the voice of the citizens of this town. They want us to provide the guidance. That’s why they chose us in these elections. So we’ve got to be able to discuss that with the city manager and this guy understands that, but he also understands that he’s got to run the city in a professional way.”

City engineer Louis Najar is Roswell’s acting city manager. Najar was appointed to the top post earlier this month by the City Council after former interim city manager Paula Hertwig-Hopkins stepped down earlier than expected. Najar is expected to serve in the top administrative post, and maintain his duties as city engineer, until a permanent city manager is hired.

Najar, director of administrative services Elizabeth Stark-Rankins, and three interim city managers have led City Hall since the Aug. 1 resignation of former city manager Steve Polasek, who cited a desire to be geographically closer to family in Texas. Polasek began his tenure as Roswell’s city manager on Nov. 12, 2014, leaving the city at an annual salary of $163,580.

The City Council interviewed four finalists for a permanent city manager in October. However, none of the four finalists were recommended by Kintigh and the recruitment process was begun anew.

Managing editor Jeff Tucker may be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 303, or at reporter01@rdrnews.com.

