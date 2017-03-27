Username: 1

The arrest records available in the police blotter are public information. Any indication of an arrest on a charge and/or multiple charges does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If a charge has been dropped and you wish to have a retraction published in the newspaper, please submit written documentation from a court or law enforcement agency showing that the charge was dropped. Also, amounts of controlled substances published in the police blotters may include the weight of the containers. Please visit the Roswell Police Department’s website at rpdp2c.org/ before calling the newspaper.

Arrests and arrest citations

Taizha Mariekay Madden, 18, of the 1000 block of Plaza Del Sol was arrested at 11:32 p.m. Friday in the 3400 block of South Main Street on a charge of possession of [auth] drug paraphernalia.

Nathaniel B. Harvey, 31, of Artesia, was arrested at 9:44 a.m. Friday in the 2700 block of Riverside Drive on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Andreas P. Engelhardt, 33, of the 5000 block of Mockingbird Lane was arrested at 12:22 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Forest Street on a charge of unlawful use of a license.

Joe Domingo Hernandez Jr., 21, of the 500 block of West Mountain View Road was arrested at 9:46 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of South Sunset Avenue on a charge of failure to comply.

Leonard Lawrence Boggs Jr., 49, of the 400 block of West Albuquerque Street was arrested at 7:04 p.m. Saturday in the 4500 block of North Main Street on a charge of failure to appear.

Derald W Helms, 56, of the 900 block of Norris Place was arrested at 9:50 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of North Main Street on a charge of criminal trespass.

Emerson Eldred Quam, 30, of the 400 block of South Garden Avenue was arrested at 11:56 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of North Railroad Avenue on a charge of possession of marijuana.

Burglaries

Police were dispatched to the 700 block of West Summit Street at 5:16 p.m. Friday in response to a burglary call. Losses were reported at $955.

Police were dispatched to the 1900 block of West Clover Lane at 1:20 p.m. Sunday in response to a burglary call. Losses were reported at $150.

Police were dispatched to the 500 block of Hermosa Drive at 9:45 a.m. Sunday in response to a burglary call. Losses were reported at $1,300.

Criminal damages

Police were dispatched to the 2000 block of South Lea Street at 10:59 a.m. Friday in response to a criminal damage call. Losses were reported at $300.

Police were dispatched to the 600 block of North Kentucky Avenue at 2:27 p.m. Sunday in response to a criminal damage call. Losses were reported at $200.

Larcenies

Police were dispatched to the 500 block of North Main Street at 10:29 p.m. Friday in response to a larceny call. Losses were reported at $200.

Police were dispatched to the 100 block of South Ohio Avenue at 5:51 p.m. Saturday in response to a larceny call. Losses were reported at $900.

Police were dispatched to the 1600 block of Monroe Avenue at 1:44 p.m. Sunday in response to a larceny call. Losses were reported at $386.

Police were dispatched to the 100 block of South Pennsylvania Avenue at 12:19 a.m. Monday in response to a larceny call. Losses were reported at $215.

