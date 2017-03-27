Raising a new ‘Old Glory’
Memory Lawn Memorial Park is cleaned up frequently by the cadets of the New Mexico Youth ChalleNGe. [auth] Monday along with the clean up, cadets, led by Master Sergeant Raymond Peña, raised a new American flag to replace the previous one that was wind torn. The old flag was taken back with the cadets for a retirement ceremony in the near future. (Submitted Photo)
