A City Council committee voted unanimously Monday to proceed with the acquisition of a portion of Memory Lawn Memorial Park, but not the entire cemetery just east of city limits due to environmental and other concerns.

The Infrastructure Committee voted 4-0 to recommend to the full City Council a compromise offered by acting city manager Louis Najar in which the city would acquire the 11-acre burial portion of the 41.2-acre private cemetery that is currently in a court-ordered receivership.

Najar said the northern lots of the cemetery at 2605 E. 19th St. are known to contain buried tires, which, he said, might also be buried on nearby properties and on the southern portion where the burial plots are located.

“Remediation would include digging and hauling off to city landfill,” [auth] states a staff report. “This would be a cost of excavation, loading, hauling and disposal to recycler at a later date.”

City attorney Aaron Holloman warned acquiring ownership of the cemetery property could bring with it the liability of environmental remediation overseen by the state and federal authorities.

“If we take ownership of the property, we could be liable for it,” Holloman said. “Remediation, once begun, is very difficult to end.”

Annual maintenance costs were estimated in the staff report between $20,000 to mow and weed the cemetery once a month to $150,000, depending on irrigation costs and the level of maintenance at the long-neglected cemetery. In recent years, low-hanging limbs from the cedar trees have obscured headstones, and the cemetery’s grass has died due to a lack of watering.

Najar presented the Infrastructure Committee three options; decline acquisition, which he said would be the most financially prudent decision, accept all of Memory Lawn and all of its liabilities, or accept a portion of the cemetery where hundreds, if not thousands, of people are buried.

There are only an estimated 50 burial plots remaining.

“We’re not growing the cemetery, so we don’t need the extra space,” said City Councilor Jeanine Corn Best, chair of the Infrastructure Committee.

Darrel Bethany of Anderson-Bethany Funeral Home & Crematory said the last time his funeral home had a burial at Memory Lawn Memorial Park, they had to dig three holes to find one vacant plot.

“I know that part of the records aren’t there,” Bethany said.

Done in phases, Najar said acquiring the southern 11 acres of the 41-acre property could give the cemetery’s trust time to sell the remaining properties to the north that are not essential to cemetery operations. The trust could use the proceeds to fix an inoperable well on the property for irrigation, estimated to cost $7,000 for a new pump and motor.

The cemetery has 38.6 acre-feet of water rights per year, Najar said.

Non-essential water rights could be transferred at a later date, with a likely 30 percent penalty loss of water rights, states the staff report.

Najar said Monday a simpler and quicker option would be to extend a city water line to the cemetery.

“My sense is you guys want us to take it,” Najar said to the Infrastructure Committee.

“It’s not necessarily something that I’m excited about, but this has been an issue for the community,” said City Councilor Caleb Grant.

Najar said county leaders have declined to assume maintenance of the cemetery, and have instead asked the city to take it over.

Chaves County Commissioner Robert Corn, a former magistrate court judge, was appointed receiver of the cemetery by a district court judge in 2011 following a lawsuit against the cemetery’s prior owners. The city’s possible acquisition of a portion of the cemetery is contingent upon the approval of District Judge Freddie J. Romero.

“This isn’t a fast fix,” Best said. “It’s not going to be gorgeous right away. It’s the best we can do.”

City leaders discussed annexing the cemetery, which is about a mile east of city limits, but arrived at the conclusion that annexation was unnecessary. Grant noted the city owns several farm properties outside city limits, as well as water wells.

Managing editor Jeff Tucker may be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 303, or at reporter01@rdrnews.com.

