Not too late to see ‘The Good Doctor’ at RCLT
The public has three more chances to see the play “The Good Doctor” at Roswell Community [auth] Little Theatre, 1717 S. Union Ave. Showings will be this Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person, group rates are $8. For more information, visit roswelltheatre.com or call 575-622-1982. (Submitted Photo)
