An arrest warrant was issued Monday for the man Roswell Police Department investigators believe is responsible for the murder of two brothers in their Roswell home nearly 12 years ago, according to Todd Wildermuth, public information officer.

This is the second RPD cold-case investigation to result in a suspect being charged in the last two months. The warrant charging two counts of first-degree murder was issued for Gabriel J. Thyberg, 33, who is alleged to have fatally shot Reynaldo Jimenez, 50, and Robert Jimenez, 54, in the kitchen of their home in the 500 block of East Tilden Street the morning of May 27, 2005. The Jimenez brothers were [auth] each shot multiple times.

Investigators believe Thyberg came to the house in east Roswell around 8 a.m. that day with the intent of shooting Reynaldo Jimenez and Robert Jimenez because Thyberg was allegedly angry the brothers had previously refused to give him heroin when he did not have the money to pay for it.

Thyberg is currently incarcerated in the federal prison in Herlong, California, as a result of a conviction in a federal case. He is scheduled to be released from federal custody in November 2020, but RPD and the local Fifth Judicial District Attorney’s Office is working to have Thyberg temporarily transferred to New Mexico state custody so he can be arrested and prosecuted on the double-murder case. Once the New Mexico judicial process is completed, Thyberg would likely be returned to federal custody to finish his federal sentence before being returned to New Mexico to serve any sentence he would have in the state if convicted in the murder case.

The case’s initial investigators developed certain information in the year or so following the murders, but the case did not grow strong enough for consideration of charges by the District Attorney’s Office until further information was gathered in the past year after the cold case was assigned to RPD Detective Grace Fresquez and then to Detective Robert Scribner.

Recently, RPD has renewed efforts to solve cold-case murders. The killings of the Jimenez brothers is the second cold case to see a suspect charged in the last two months.

In late January, RPD concluded a cold-case investigation that resulted in Juan Olivares Jr., 33, being charged with first-degree murder in the February 2004 shooting death of Jonathan Ledesma, 22, in southeast Roswell that investigators believe was the result of a prior dispute between the men. Olivares was arrested Jan. 24 on the Roswell warrant at his home in Avondale, Arizona, where he had been living in recent years.

