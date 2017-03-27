Username: 1

The first Thursday and Friday of April will be an intense and somber time at Hagerman High School.

Beginning at 8:50 a.m. on Thursdays in April, the Every 15 Minutes program will start. The program is named for the statistic that a person in the U.S. dies in an alcohol-related [auth] car accident every 15 minutes.

This two-day program strives to give students and parents a strong feeling of what it means to lose a loved one to drunk driving.

Chaves County Every 15 Minutes was brought to Roswell in 1999 by a group of volunteers from various law enforcement and first responder services, dedicated volunteers, Roswell Independent School District and local businesses.

There will be a mock accident, which will involve selected students who will become “dead” for the remainder of that day and the next. The program starts with the Grim Reaper calling the student out of class. There is a mock accident, emergency services responds and the program ends with an open graveside service.

Former students who have gone through the Every 15 Minutes program will often speak at the final assembly, telling how the program affected them. The public is invited.

