State [auth] Police will be conducting sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols, and registration, insurance and driver’s license checkpoints in all New Mexico counties during the month of April 2017.

The State Police are bringing awareness to this, in an effort to reduce alcohol related fatalities, through continued media attention and intensive advertising. They say that these checkpoints are helping to change society’s attitude about drinking and driving.

People are choosing to not drink and drive. This is the biggest step in keeping impaired drivers from crashing into our friends and families.

Hundreds of lives could be saved each year if every driver had the courage to make the right decision.

