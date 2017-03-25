MENU
State Spirit: Goddard and Roswell cheer and dance squads go for blue

March 25, 2017 • Local Sports

Above: Roswell sophomore Skylair Lopez pumps up the crowd Friday in Albuquerque during the New Mexico [auth] state spirit championships. Below: Goddard senior Abbi Roe cheers with attitude at the Pit Friday. (Submitted Photos)

Roswell senior Courteney Baca (center) and the Charlie’s Angels look to high kick their way to another state title tonight at the Pit. (Submitted Photo)

