Recent DWI arrests in Chaves County
In an attempt to make a real effort to reduce drunk driving in Chaves County, the Chaves County Sheriff’s Office, the New Mexico State Police and the Roswell Police Department have agreed to furnish on a timely basis the photos and identifiers of all persons arrested for [auth] DWI in Chaves County. The Roswell Daily Record has agreed to publish these after the arrests. If a charge has been dropped and you wish to have a retraction published in the newspaper, please submit written documentation from a court or law enforcement agency showing that the charge was dropped.
BrAC/BAC: breath alcohol concentration/blood alcohol concentration; State law deems a person is driving intoxicated if BrAC or BAC is 0.08 or more.
Soto
Name: Isaiah Soto
Age: 22
Resident of: Dexter
Arrested: March 23 for aggravated DWI, (1st offense)
BrAC/BAC: 0.17 / 0.16
Arresting agency: Chaves County Sheriff’s Office
Villeneuve
Name: Christopher D. Villeneuve
Age: 24
Resident of: Roswell
Arrested: March 23 for aggravated DWI, stop-sign violation, no proof of registration or insurance
BrAC/BAC: No sample given
Arresting agency: Roswell Police Department
