Public Records
Municipal Court
Judge Lou Mallion
Arraignments
Feb. 8
At large — Vicente Quinonez—Tagle; Defendant is fined $29.
At large, tags, license, rabies, nuisance — Mary K. Trujillo; Defendant is fined $54.
Marijuana, paraphernalia — Cari Chavez; Defendant is fined $133.
Marijuana, possession — James K. Ward; Defendant is fined $104.
Failure to pay, failure to comply with community service — Robert Ward; Defendant is fined $537.
At large, tags, license, rabies, nuisance, vicious dog — Amanda [auth] Bargas; Defendant is fined $162.
Feb. 9
Failure to comply, failure to pay — Maria Resendez; Defendant is fined $358.
Failure to comply — Ronald Renteria; Defendant is fined $179.
Disorderly house — Susan Ostrander; Defendant is fined $304.
Failure to appear, suspended driver’s license — Veronica R. Hull; Defendant is fined $179.
Failure to pay, failure to appear on hold, suspended driver’s license — Mario J. Silva; Defendant is fined $537.
Failure to comply, failure to pay — Defendant is fined $1,377.
Failure to comply, failure to pay — Manuel C. Sosa; Defendant is fined $537.
Feb. 13
Disorderly conduct, concealing identity — Isaac Priego; Defendant is fined $308.
Possession of marijuana — Francisco Torres; Defendant is fined $104.
Failure to pay, failure to comply — Carl Harmon; Defendant is fined $358.
Failure to comply, shoplifting — Timothy Blevins; Defendant is fined $408.
Failure to appear, shoplifting — Christopher Vargas; Defendant is fined $508.
Failure to pay — Michael Peralta; Defendant is fined $179.
Failure to pay, failure to comply — James Ornelas; Defendant is fined $174.
Concealing identity shoplifting (second offense) — Christopher Gotcher; Defendant is fined $879.
Failure to comply, possession of drug paraphernalia — Bobby Archuleta; Defendant is fined $358.
Failure to pay, failure to appear, unlawful use of driver’s license — Samuel Hernandez; Defendant is fined $487.