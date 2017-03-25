Username: 1

Municipal Court

Judge Lou Mallion

Arraignments

Feb. 8

At large — Vicente Quinonez—Tagle; Defendant is fined $29.

At large, tags, license, rabies, nuisance — Mary K. Trujillo; Defendant is fined $54.

Marijuana, paraphernalia — Cari Chavez; Defendant is fined $133.

Marijuana, possession — James K. Ward; Defendant is fined $104.

Failure to pay, failure to comply with community service — Robert Ward; Defendant is fined $537.

At large, tags, license, rabies, nuisance, vicious dog — Amanda [auth] Bargas; Defendant is fined $162.

Feb. 9

Failure to comply, failure to pay — Maria Resendez; Defendant is fined $358.

Failure to comply — Ronald Renteria; Defendant is fined $179.

Disorderly house — Susan Ostrander; Defendant is fined $304.

Failure to appear, suspended driver’s license — Veronica R. Hull; Defendant is fined $179.

Failure to pay, failure to appear on hold, suspended driver’s license — Mario J. Silva; Defendant is fined $537.

Failure to comply, failure to pay — Defendant is fined $1,377.

Failure to comply, failure to pay — Manuel C. Sosa; Defendant is fined $537.

Feb. 13

Disorderly conduct, concealing identity — Isaac Priego; Defendant is fined $308.

Possession of marijuana — Francisco Torres; Defendant is fined $104.

Failure to pay, failure to comply — Carl Harmon; Defendant is fined $358.

Failure to comply, shoplifting — Timothy Blevins; Defendant is fined $408.

Failure to appear, shoplifting — Christopher Vargas; Defendant is fined $508.

Failure to pay — Michael Peralta; Defendant is fined $179.

Failure to pay, failure to comply — James Ornelas; Defendant is fined $174.

Concealing identity shoplifting (second offense) — Christopher Gotcher; Defendant is fined $879.

Failure to comply, possession of drug paraphernalia — Bobby Archuleta; Defendant is fined $358.

Failure to pay, failure to appear, unlawful use of driver’s license — Samuel Hernandez; Defendant is fined $487.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Irene Young The Week Ahead »