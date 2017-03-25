Username: 1

Denim & Diamonds took place Friday evening at the Roswell Convention and Civic Center. Proceeds of the dinner and dance benefits the Historical Foundation for Southeast New Mexico. Featured was a historical tribute to the Roswell [auth] Livestock Auction Sales, which has operated for 64 years.

Tables were filled as soon as the doors opened at 6 p.m. “We sold more than 300 tickets,” organizer Bonnie Montgomery said. Not everybody could attend. “Some were off for spring break, and Pepper’s (Grill and Bar) is doing the catering again.”

After the dinner a short program by Benny Wooton and Kyle D. “Smiley” Wooton, the current owners of the Roswell Livestock Auction Sales, the acclaimed Yarbrough Band invited everybody to get up and dance the night away. “They have been here several times and love it,” Montgomery said.

