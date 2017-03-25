Username: 1

New Mexico Military Institute faculty stand next to a chalk landscape drawn by artist and motivational speaker Ben Glenn Friday night as part of the Third Annual Forum on Entrepreneurship sponsored by the institute. From left are Lt. Col. Paul Burrow, a math faculty member, and Lt. Col. Philip Baca, associate dean of the Division of Social Sciences and Leadership, Business and Criminal Justice. (Lisa Dunlap Photo)

New Mexico Military Institute alumnus and donor Dick Varnell, managing partner of Spice Energy, became an entrepreneur at 47 in 1990 after years as a successful engineer and oil industry manager. Even though he had a master’s in business administration and was a CPA, he says he had failures and many struggles. He has provided funding to NMMI to help young people become entrepreneurs. The Third Annual Forum on Entrepreneurship held this weekend is part of that endeavor. (Lisa Dunlap Photo)

The majority of young adults want to be self-employed or business creators, a significant change in the U.S. labor force and economy during the past couple of decades.

The Third Annual Forum on Entrepreneurship, sponsored by the New Mexico Military Institute Department of Business and held Friday night and Saturday morning at the NMMI Daniels Leadership Center, is part of the school’s efforts to help prepare people to build their own enterprises.

While intelligence, innovation, education, passion and a host of other [auth] factors can contribute to success as an entrepreneur, some qualities are required, NMMI alumnus and energy executive Dick Varnell said Saturday to a filled auditorium of about 80 people, mostly NMMI cadets.

“Three qualities are essential: leadership skills, risk tolerance and perseverance,” said Varnell.

Varnell, who has donated funds to NMMI to create programs and academic endeavors to foster entrepreneurship, told the group about his own personal evolution from a reluctant NMMI cadet to a successful oil and gas industry engineer and manager to the founder of several oil industry-related businesses, including Spice Energy of Fort Worth, which he now serves as managing partner.

“My first three business ventures failed for one reason or another,” said Varnell, who started working for himself in 1990 at age 47. “But I didn’t have any choice. I kept trying and trying and trying.”

Even armed with years of business experience, a master’s in business administration and skills as a certified public accountant, Varnell found that success came only with struggles and hardship. He also said that he learned many years after his graduation from NMMI how important the leadership experience he gained there was.

He also told the group that it is folly to think you know all the answers or are the smartest person in the room.

“Experts know everything, but people who are experts often have closed minds,” he said. “You have to open yourself up and make sure you are always growing and always learning. You have to learn that the world is always changing, and you have to soldier on.”

Three others gave presentations on Saturday. Lt. Col. Elizabeth Boese, a NMMI faculty member, gave an overview of grant-writing, including discussions about her past successes as part of a team working to obtain National Endowment for the Arts funding for the Roswell Reads project. That endeavor has provided free books to youth and has created programming and events about a selected literary work each year.

NMMI alumna Jaime Lehman, the founder and executive director of For Goodness Cakes in the Los Angeles County area, talked about social entrepreneurship.

“I think it is important to teach empathy, which is different than sympathy,” Lehman said. “I think it is important to have lessons about empathy instilled in others. For example, when I was here, I was a rat for a full year. Now new cadets are rats only for a semester. I think that is a good development, that people have learned from others’ experiences.”

She said that people with empathy want the world to be better, not only better than it is now but better for others than they experienced it.

A former supply chain manager, she started For Goodness Cakes to provide birthday cakes for at-risk youth and young adults, some of whom have never had a birthday celebration in their lives. She said she now works with about 200 volunteers and 10 different organizations in the Los Angeles area to help vulnerable younger people in all areas of their lives. Having begun the enterprise in 2016, she said the organization already has made 200 birthday cakes.

NMMI alumnus Frank Spencer III said that he would share his professional experiences as first a mortgage lender and then the owner of Aztec Contractors Inc., a business he purchased from his parents. He said that he wanted to emphasize that the leadership and life lessons learned at the institute are fundamental to building a successful professional and personal life.

Friday night featured a motivational talk by Ben Glenn, president of ChalkGuy Media International of Indianapolis. According to those who attended, he talked about overcoming life’s obstacles while creating a large chalk landscape that drew on his interaction with the audience.

The free public forum is only a part of the institute’s efforts to help prepare young people, said Lt. Col. Philip Baca, associate dean of the Division of Social Sciences and Leadership, Business and Criminal Justice. He said that NMMI also incorporates components on entrepreneurship into its business curriculum.

