Senior Adam Oropesa pitches the ball to a Floyd player Saturday at the Sertoma-Colt Classic. The Dexter Demons destroyed the Broncos 11-1, and earned seventh place at the tourney. (Jeannie Harris Photo)

The Dexter Demon baseball squad got a boost of much needed confidence heading into next week’s district play as they snapped a four [auth] game losing skid with a dominating 11-1 win over Floyd in the 7th place game at the 23rd Annual Roswell Sertoma Colt Classic on the campus of the New Mexico Military Institute. The Demons had sputtered through two earlier games in the tourney, but got a big early lead and never let up for the Saturday morning victory.

The Floyd Broncos, the smallest team in the tourney, were kept off balance by the two Demon pitchers and could never get the timely hit in dropping their 4th straight.

“It was a good game today,” stated a happy coach Arturo Duran. “We actually got to hit the ball a little bit better than we have been doing. It’s a good game for the future as we start district on Tuesday. I hope we can carry this (win) over to next Tuesday.”

The Demons used a big dose of successful small ball in the opening inning to go up 4-0 and never look back. Jaime Chavira would get on after getting plunked on the first pitch of the game and then Fernando Granados would follow with a single. Marcos Munoz would load them up when he reached safely on a fielder’s choice. David Miramontes would score the first two with a single and Munoz would scamper home on the throw to second. Matthew Otero would keep the momentum going with a single and then later score on wild pitch to make it 4-0 after one.

Starting senior pitcher Dayton Harris would wrap up his second scoreless inning in the top of the second which would lead to another nice bottom frame from the Demons.

Miramontes would come up big again as his single would score Chavira who led off with a single, and an error on the same play would plate Granados who had reached on an error. Chavira would be named to the all-tourney team with his stellar play at second.

“He was one that has probably hit the ball real well for us this tournament,” stated Duran of Chavira’s play. “Defensively, we had to move him from the outfield to the infield and he did just as well. I don’t believe he made an error this tournament. He’s a great kid. We’ve asked a lot of him and he has produced; he has done an awesome job.”

With the comfy 6 run lead, Harris would cede the mound to fellow senior Adam Oropesa to finish up the final three innings. Oropesa would do the job in relief and Harris then would stay very active at the plate.

With one out in the bottom of the third, Harris would hit a standup triple to deep right and then come home on a Jonah Chavez single. Chavez would score later on a wild pitch – one of five Bronco wild pitches – to make it 8-0. Pinch runner David Morales would steal home with two outs to make it 9-0 after three innings.

In the bottom of the fourth, catcher Isaac Irigoyen would greet the new Bronco pitcher with a single which brought up Harris who again blasted a triple to deep right. The shot would score Jarren Amaro who was pinch running for Irigoyen. Harris would trot home on another wild pitch and it was 11-0 heading into what would be the final inning.

Coach Duran was very pleased with the play of Harris. “We start district on Tuesday so we gave him a workout today (on the mound). He was aggressive today hitting and he those two triples.”

The Broncos managed to score their only run of the tourney on a 2-out RBI triple, but the Demons’ Miramontes would catch a pop fly for the out and Dexter would wrap up the mercy-run shortened 11-1 win.

Dexter (3-4) opens district play next Tuesday at Eunice.

