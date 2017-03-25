Username: 1

Above: Roswell senior pitcher and first baseman Bear Kyser hits a two-RBI double in [auth] the bottom of the fourth inning Saturday during the Coyotes 6-5 loss to the visiting Aztec Tigers in the first of two afternoon matchups. Due to an early deadline, the results of Game 2 were not available at press time. (AJ Dickman Photo)

Below: Roswell senior catcher Rudy Castillo rounds second and nearly catches up to senior shortstop Gabriel Perez as both players were driven home by senior pitcher Bear Kyser’s two-RBI double in the bottom of the fourth inning Saturday at Joe Bauman Stadium. The Coyotes fought back, but fell 6-5 to the visiting Aztec Tigers. (AJ Dickman Photo)

The Roswell Coyote baseball team was in the hole throughout the first game of a doubleheader Saturday with the visiting Aztec Tigers, but fought back and put themselves in position to tie or win the contest in the final frame.

When the dust cleared, the Coyotes fell 6-5, and if not for a few early errors head coach Carlos Marrujo III thought the result would have been different.

“We just gotta eliminate the errors and we’re right there in the game, probably winning the game if we take care of those couple errors in the first inning,” he said between games Saturday afternoon. “We’re staying in ball games and that’s a change from last year.”

The first error came in the first at bat for the Tigers, when Zack Taylor hit a hard grounder to senior third baseman Brandon Evans, who bobbled the ball while trying to collect it from the dirt, allowing Taylor to reach first safely.

Kyser struck out the next hitter before Dustin Sipe hit one hard to short, where this time senior shortstop Gabriel Perez wasn’t able to cleanly field the ball, putting runners at the corners for Aztec.

The Coyotes got back in control of the inning when they were able to run down Taylor between third and home on an infield grounder, but a Tiger single to right field brought two runs across the plate to give Aztec the early 2-0 lead. The last out came when senior catcher Rudy Castillo shot the ball to second to pick off Sebastian McNeal.

The Coyotes went down 1-2-3 in the bottom of the opening frame, but Kyser settled in and had two good innings of work.

In the top of the second, Aztec’s Spencer Hayden smacked a ball up the middle, where junior second baseman Carlitos Montoya made a nice snag going to his knees and quickly launched the ball to first for the close out. Kyser ended the inning with consecutive Ks.

In the Tigers’ side of the third, Kyser got Derek Jung to pop out to short, walked the next man, then again struck out two to end the inning.

The Tigers’ added two more runs in the fourth as pitcher Kyler Duggins blooped into shallow right-center and Kyser walked Chad Hill before Taylor doubled to deep left over the the head of senior Ty Jordan.

The Coyotes bats found life in the bottom of the fourth when Perez grounded hard to short and beat the throw to first followed by a textbook bunt from Castillo to get two men on with no outs.

After Evans flied out, Kyser knocked a two-run double to center and Castillo beat the throw to home to pull the Coyotes within two at 4-2. After another out, Jordan singled to center to bring Kyser in and make it a one-run ballgame.

Senior outfielder Nick Palomino took the mound in the fifth and immediately walked a man with four pitches, but he recovered to strike out the next man up. McNeal blasted a pitch past a diving Montoya for a double before Palomino walked another and then got the second out when he tossed the ball home for the force out after Duggins slow dribbler up the third base line.

But another walk with the bases loaded brought an Aztec baserunner home for a 5-3 Tiger lead and the Coyote bats were quiet again in the bottom of the fifth. Palomino allowed another run in the sixth as McNeal singled to shallow center drive a man home.

Palomino struck out his counterpart Duggins to start the seventh, but was replaced by Perez, who gave up a single to shallow right field before getting the next two hitter to put the ball in play for the final Aztec outs of the game.

Things got exciting in the bottom of the final frame when with two outs, Palomino snuck one down the third baseline and into the outfield for an RBI double as senior outfielder JoJo Carillo scored from first. Perez stepped up next and grounded an 0-2 pitch to short where it hopped off the Aztec player’s glove, allowing him to reach second and Palomino to score and bring Roswell within a run at 6-5.

But the Coyotes finally ran out of chances as Castillo grounded out to end the game.

Kyser pitched four innings, giving up four runs, including the early two scores that were the result of errors. He also drove in the first two Coyote runs, making for a decent day despite the loss.

“He came out and threw strikes, everything that we asked him to do,” Marrujo said. “He threw well. We just gotta get everybody else to jump on board and go from there.”

Marrujo said he likes the makeup of this team, but needs to see his group of seniors, seven in all, step up to the plate as leaders.

“It’s early in the season, but our seniors are starting to slowly figure out how to lead,” he said. “Once they figure that out, I think we’ll be OK. That leadership is a big deal and we need to figure it out quick, before district for sure.”

After starting the season 3-1, the Coyotes have lost back-to-back one-run games, but Marrujo prefers that to the big losses Roswell was suffering a year ago.

“We just need to figure out how to stay on top of them and play for seven complete innings, instead of just two or three throughout the game,” the second-year skipper said. “Once we start playing seven innings, I don’t think we’ll have to worry about too much else this season.”

The result of Game 2 of the Coyotes-Tigers doubleheader was not available at early deadline.

The Coyotes head to Portales for a non-district tilt against the Rams on Tuesday. Game 1 is set for 4:30 p.m., immediately followed by Game 2.

Related Posts

About the Author: ajdickman

« Demons down Floyd 11-1; salvage 7th place at NMMI Tourney