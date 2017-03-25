Username: 1

During one of his rare quiet moments, Mike Puckett prepares to ride the motorized bicycle that he has been building at his home. (Curtis Michaels Photo)

When a man spends his life studying fire, to fight it, to control it or to investigate its causes, his life is forever changed. Mike Puckett retired from the Roswell Fire Department on Oct. 1, 2005.

“I told (my wife) Veronica just before I retired that I was going to lay low for the rest of that calendar year, two months, and in January I was going to go find a job,” Puckett said. “I haven’t applied yet, and it’s been 11-1/2 years.”

After a career working to stop destruction, he is now devoted to building anew.

“There’s a lot to do,” Puckett said. “Habitat for Humanity involves more than just being on the board,” Puckett said. It’s very much a part of me and I’m a part of it.”

Like his peers at Habitat for Humanity, Puckett is fully committed to the work they do.

“I’m trying to pull the contractors and the work schedule and everything together for a house that we’ve already started the ground work on,” Puckett said. “I’m not the guy with the building permit and I’m not the framer, but I’ll be pushing this project through to keep it moving all through the year and see how it does.”

The potential for Habitat for Humanity to do more in Roswell is frequently on his mind.

“Our biggest shortcoming is a low number of volunteers,” Puckett said. “If we had more volunteers, we probably could build two houses a year instead of one. We need volunteers.”

It’s not just buildings he works to renew. For Puckett it’s always been about the people.

“I’ve been involved, since 2005, in a prison ministry at the Roswell Correctional Center,” Puckett said. “In 2002 I, along with my family became a part of First United Methodist Church. Well there’s a guy there that started bugging me soon after I came to that church and he’d say, ‘Mike, I want you to come out to the prison with me. I want you to get involved.’ I [auth] said, ‘What does it take Gene?’ and he said, ‘You just have to make a commitment for a couple of hours, one night a week, but you have to commit to it for six months at a time.’ So I had an easy out, and I told him, ‘I can’t. I’m on call all the time. I’m always on call. I can’t commit to anything where I have to go once a week.’ So I was off the hook on that.”

Off the hook for the moment, yes, but Puckett knew he wasn’t finished with this conversation.

“Just like a vulture he was waiting when I retired,” Puckett recalled with a smile. “In October he said, ‘OK, I want you to come to the prison.’ Well, all along I was thinking, ‘Why would somebody be stupid enough to associate with convicted felons, particularly ones in prison? Why would somebody put themselves in a position like that? You can’t trust those people. They made their own choices. Let them sleep in their own bed.’”

Finally he relented.

“I couldn’t keep turning Gene down, so I went to a graduation ceremony in December,” Puckett said. “In January, I was signed up as an instructor, a volunteer, and I’ve been out there every Tuesday night since.”

Puckett was quickly disabused of his image of the inmates.

“They’re people very much like myself,” Puckett observed, “that have made mistakes and had things happen to them. Nobody is born bad, nor are those men bad. They have done things and been caught, some of which I’ve done and not been caught. But I’ve realized there’s not that much difference, except circumstance, between me and them. They are in need of God’s grace, and they are capable of changing their patterns and their behaviors, and that’s what this prison ministry is all about.”

The fire that changes a man is internal. That is one fire Puckett keeps stoked.

“Now it’s changed me as well,” Puckett said. “Not only my view of them, but it occupies my mind through the week. I’m always trying to put together a lesson. I’m trying to put together a devotional for them, and I’m trying to make it relevant to many of them in the class each time. All week long I’m thinking about it and praying about them and looking for God’s help with whatever we’re going to do that Tuesday night.”

The work isn’t always easy, but the challenge keeps him gladly coming back.

“We have the most dynamic, most challenging phase-one class that I’ve been associated with,” Puckett said. “A lot of these men are not afraid to speak up, to enter into a discussion, which is what makes the lesson work. Not just the book learning, but the discussion. They also ask the hard questions.

“It intimidates me a little because I don’t have all the answers. But the exciting thing about this class right now is there are several men in this class who are further along in their spiritual walk, and when I reply simply, ‘Here’s what I think, but this isn’t the final answer,’ one of them will jump in with Scripture references, with life experience, with willingness to share what has been working for them, so it’s a dynamic thing.”

The challenges help keep him humble and open.

“It’s been said before, ‘I’m not driving this bus. I’m just a passenger.’ That really applies here,” Puckett said. “This class has a life of its own. It’s really exciting. I always go out there a little anxious and praying, ‘Lord, let me be your messenger. Give me your words. Help me to bring hope where it’s needed.’ And almost every Tuesday, I come away lifted up and astounded at what’s taken place.”

He said it all starts with some deep digging.

“We teach and remind them that these patterns that we have in our lives, patterns that bring arrests and broken relationships and re-incarcerations and things like this,” Puckett said, “these patterns occur because of things that we have stuffed down inside. We can’t get better without taking these things out and examining them and dealing with them. That’s the gateway to changing our lives and getting better.”

He knows that it’s through his own emotional digging that he is able to serve these men.

“We all go through that,” Puckett said. “It’s still a process for me to be thinking about things that have happened, things that have been done to me, and failures and wrongs. What do we do? How do we remedy these? You’ve got to take those things out and look at them or it’s not going to change. We American men are very good at stuffing things down inside. You don’t escape it. You only hold it inside, you don’t escape it. I’ve been blessed to be a part of this ministry. It has led me to growth.”

One of his most memorable growth lessons came as he helped dislocated strangers get their lives back.

“I was privileged to go do some work in Louisiana right after Hurricane Katrina,” Puckett said. “I thought I was going down there to help those people. I had so much to learn.

“We were staying in the basement of a church, and it had no place to shower. Even though it was mid-October, the temperature was in the mid-90s and so was the humidity. We were working on roofs. We would come back nasty. Different people in the church had signed up for us to come in to their house and shower.

“So here come seven or eight filthy men to sit down in your nice, clean living room and take turns taking a shower. Sometimes people had to get up and wash towels in between. I felt like we were imposing on these people. But Archie Echols, who was a pastor leading us, set me straight. He said, ‘You’d better get this right, Mike, because, if you say, ‘No, I’m going to a truck stop to shower,’ you are denying these people the opportunity to be in service.’ You have to learn to accept gifts back.”

When not in service to people he doesn’t yet know, Puckett enjoys time with his wife, grown daughters and his grandchildren. But if they’re all busy, he and Lupita (his pet Chihuahua) can always be found tinkering in his shop.

Features reporter Curtis M. Michaels can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 205, or at reporter04@rdrnews.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: Curtis

« Recent DWI arrests in Chaves County Howdy, y’all! Denim & Diamonds draws hundreds »