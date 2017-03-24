Username: 1

Three people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a Roswell man earlier this month, the Eddy County Sheriff’s Office has announced.

In a news release, Sheriff Mark Cage stated that Michael Jimenez, 26, and Ryan Morgan, both of Artesia, have been arrested for open counts of [auth] murder. Jimenez was arrested March 8, while Morgan was arrested Wednesday. As of Thursday, they were being held at the Eddy County Detention Center, with bonds of $100,000 each.

In addition, Shabriel R. Lopez, 21, of Artesia, was arrested March 13 on a first-degree tampering with evidence charge. She also is being held at the Eddy County Detention Center. Her bond is set at $10,000.

According to the news release, on March 5 at about 7:30 a.m., Eddy County Sheriff’s deputies and detectives discovered an unconscious male who was not breathing in the middle of Haystack Road near Four Dinkus Road. Later identified as Danny E. Mendes, 49, of Roswell, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

During their investigation, sheriff’s officers conducted interviews with many witnesses and people of interest and obtained several search warrants for residences and vehicles.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Local Briefs RDR has limited color capacity; repairs coming »