Municipal Court

Judge Lou Mallion

Arraignments

Jan. 27

Suspended driver’s license — Jack Salcido; Defendant is fined $179.

Failure to pay — David Pena; Defendant is fined $179.

Jan. 30

Failure to pay — Kenneth Hickman; Dismissed.

Failure to pay — Rudy Archuleta; Defendant is fined $179.

Shoplifting — Lucia Mata; Sentencing deferred until completion of shoplifting course.

Failure to comply — Ethan Amicone; Defendant is fined $179.

Failure to pay — James Allen; Dismissed.

Failure to appear, weeds — Josue Talavera; Dismissed.

Failure to comply — Andrew Dominguez; Defendant is fined $179.

Failure to pay — Andrea Pope; Defendant is fined $29.

Failure to pay — Jno Polak; Defendant is fined $179.

Shoplifting — Angel Valdez; Defendant is fined $229.

Concealing identity — Michael Gonzales; Defendant is fined $179.

Disorderly house — Angelica Carillo; Defendant is fined $179.

Failure to pay, failure to comply — Flabio Hererra; Defendant is fined $358.

Failure to comply — Summer Dominguez; Defendant is fined $179.

Obstructing an officer — Nina Size; Defendant is fined $179.

Failure to appear, shoplifting — Nancy Madonna; Defendant is fined $358.

Larceny — Freddy Lopez; Defendant is fined $229.

Failure to appear, failure to pay — Martin Dimas; Defendant is fined $358.

Failure to comply, failure to pay — Gerardo Conde; Defendant is fined $657.

Failure to comply, failure to pay — Jacqueline Armendariz; Defendant is fined $745.

Failure to pay — Monica Baca; Defendant is fined $358.

Jan. 31

Public nuisance — Amanda J. Cook; Defendant is fined $604.

Disorderly [auth] conduct — Julie Summers; Defendant is fined $179.

Disorderly conduct, resisting — Bobbi Craun; Defendant is fined $358.

Paraphernalia, public nuisance — William Stites; Defendant is fined $58.

Disorderly house — Patricia Walters; Defendant is fined $29.

Failure to comply with community service — Samuel Chacon; Defendant is fined $358.

Feb. 2

Shoplifting — Maria Briones; Defendant is fined $1,140.

Failure to comply with community service — Tracy Y. Faucher; Defendant is fined $179.

Failure to pay — Nikibra Barraza; Defendant is fined $358.

Feb. 3

Unlawful use of drivers license, arrest clause, registration — Anthony Gallegos; Defendant is fined $373.

Unlawful use of drivers license, arrest clause — Lynette Molinar; Defendant is fined $399.

Failure to pay, failure to comply — David Gonzales; Defendant is fined $358.

Failure to comply — Raymond Encinas; Defendant is fined $145.

Insurance, registration, careless, disorderly conduct, criminal damage — Matthew Medina; Defendant is fined $1,029.

Failure to pay, failure to appear, unlawful use of drivers license, insurance, registration — Leroy Aragon; Defendant is fined $1,061.

Feb. 6

Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia — Pedro Sarellano; Defendant is fined $333.

Shoplifting — Eric Presson; Sentencing deferred until March 6, 2017.

Failure to pay — Ronda Belton; Defendant is fined $179.

Failure to appear — Moises Coronada; Defendant is fined $29.

Unlawful use of driver’s license, failure to comply — Steven Romero; Defendant is fined $85.

Failure to pay, failure to comply — Defendant is fined $896.

Feb. 7

Paraphernalia — Adryan Gallegos; Defendant is fined $179.

At large, tags, rabies — Valerie M. Barnett; Defendant is fined $54.

Failure to appear — Jerry Patterson; Defendant is fined $179.

Revoked driver’s license, registration — Paul Gordon; Defendant is fined $433.

Revoked driver’s license, registration — Gloria Lozano; Defendant is fined $433

Failure to pay, failure to comply — Leonard L. Boggs; Defendant is fined $358.

Failure to pay — Robert Andazola; Defendant is fined $179.

Failure to pay — Shawn Perry; Defendant is fined $179.

Concealing identity, seat belt — Defendant is fined $228.

Failure to comply with community service — Nathan A. Steele; Defendant is fined $179.

Battery — Angel R. Brouillette; Defendant is fined $29.

Failure to appear, paraphernalia, failure to pay — Norris Lovett; Defendant is fined $308.

Failure to pay, failure to comply with community service — Defendant is fined $358.

Failure to appear on trial, failure to comply with community service, suspended drivers license — Matthew S. Lewis; Defendant is fined $1,882.

Feb. 8

Failure to pay — Laura R. Willis; Defendant is fined $179.

Failure to pay — Brandon Mansfield; Defendant is fined $179.

Failure to comply with community service — Jozi R, Jocobo; Defendant is fined $179.

At large, tags, license, rabies — Esther Garcia; Defendant is fined $54.

At large — Vicente Quinonez—Tagle; Defendant is fined $29.

At large, tags, license, rabies, nuisance — Mary K. Trujillo; Defendant is fined $54.

Marijuana, paraphernalia — Cari Chavez; Defendant is fined $133.

Marijuana, possession — James K. Ward; Defendant is fined $104.

Failure to pay, failure to comply with community service — Robert Ward; Defendant is fined $537.

At large, tags, license, rabies, nuisance, vicious dog — Amanda Bargas; Defendant is fined $162.

Feb. 9

Failure to comply, failure to pay — Maria Resendez; Defendant is fined $358.

Failure to comply — Ronald Renteria; Defendant is fined $179.

Disorderly house — Susan Ostrander; Defendant is fined $304.

Failure to appear, suspended driver’s license — Veronica R. Hull; Defendant is fined $179.

Failure to pay, failure to appear on hold, suspended driver’s license — Mario J. Silva; Defendant is fined $537.

Failure to comply, failure to pay — Defendant is fined $1,377.

Failure to comply, failure to pay — Manuel C. Sosa; Defendant is fined $537.

Feb. 13

Disorderly conduct, concealing identity — Isaac Priego; Defendant is fined $308.

Possession of marijuana — Francisco Torres; Defendant is fined $104.

Failure to pay, failure to comply — Carl Harmon; Defendant is fined $358.

Failure to comply, shoplifting — Timothy Blevins; Defendant is fined $408.

Failure to appear, shoplifting — Christopher Vargas; Defendant is fined $508.

Failure to pay — Michael Peralta; Defendant is fined $179.

Failure to pay, failure to comply — James Ornelas; Defendant is fined $174.

Concealing identity shoplifting (second offense) — Christopher Gotcher; Defendant is fined $879.

Failure to comply, possession of drug paraphernalia — Bobby Archuleta; Defendant is fined $358.

Failure to pay, failure to appear, unlawful use of driver’s license — Samuel Hernandez; Defendant is fined $487.

