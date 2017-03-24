Public Records
Municipal Court
Judge Lou Mallion
Arraignments
Jan. 27
Suspended driver’s license — Jack Salcido; Defendant is fined $179.
Failure to pay — David Pena; Defendant is fined $179.
Jan. 30
Failure to pay — Kenneth Hickman; Dismissed.
Failure to pay — Rudy Archuleta; Defendant is fined $179.
Shoplifting — Lucia Mata; Sentencing deferred until completion of shoplifting course.
Failure to comply — Ethan Amicone; Defendant is fined $179.
Failure to pay — James Allen; Dismissed.
Failure to appear, weeds — Josue Talavera; Dismissed.
Failure to comply — Andrew Dominguez; Defendant is fined $179.
Failure to pay — Andrea Pope; Defendant is fined $29.
Failure to pay — Jno Polak; Defendant is fined $179.
Shoplifting — Angel Valdez; Defendant is fined $229.
Concealing identity — Michael Gonzales; Defendant is fined $179.
Disorderly house — Angelica Carillo; Defendant is fined $179.
Failure to pay, failure to comply — Flabio Hererra; Defendant is fined $358.
Failure to comply — Summer Dominguez; Defendant is fined $179.
Obstructing an officer — Nina Size; Defendant is fined $179.
Failure to appear, shoplifting — Nancy Madonna; Defendant is fined $358.
Larceny — Freddy Lopez; Defendant is fined $229.
Failure to appear, failure to pay — Martin Dimas; Defendant is fined $358.
Failure to comply, failure to pay — Gerardo Conde; Defendant is fined $657.
Failure to comply, failure to pay — Jacqueline Armendariz; Defendant is fined $745.
Failure to pay — Monica Baca; Defendant is fined $358.
Jan. 31
Public nuisance — Amanda J. Cook; Defendant is fined $604.
Disorderly [auth] conduct — Julie Summers; Defendant is fined $179.
Disorderly conduct, resisting — Bobbi Craun; Defendant is fined $358.
Paraphernalia, public nuisance — William Stites; Defendant is fined $58.
Disorderly house — Patricia Walters; Defendant is fined $29.
Failure to comply with community service — Samuel Chacon; Defendant is fined $358.
Feb. 2
Shoplifting — Maria Briones; Defendant is fined $1,140.
Failure to comply with community service — Tracy Y. Faucher; Defendant is fined $179.
Failure to pay — Nikibra Barraza; Defendant is fined $358.
Feb. 3
Unlawful use of drivers license, arrest clause, registration — Anthony Gallegos; Defendant is fined $373.
Unlawful use of drivers license, arrest clause — Lynette Molinar; Defendant is fined $399.
Failure to pay, failure to comply — David Gonzales; Defendant is fined $358.
Failure to comply — Raymond Encinas; Defendant is fined $145.
Insurance, registration, careless, disorderly conduct, criminal damage — Matthew Medina; Defendant is fined $1,029.
Failure to pay, failure to appear, unlawful use of drivers license, insurance, registration — Leroy Aragon; Defendant is fined $1,061.
Feb. 6
Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia — Pedro Sarellano; Defendant is fined $333.
Shoplifting — Eric Presson; Sentencing deferred until March 6, 2017.
Failure to pay — Ronda Belton; Defendant is fined $179.
Failure to appear — Moises Coronada; Defendant is fined $29.
Unlawful use of driver’s license, failure to comply — Steven Romero; Defendant is fined $85.
Failure to pay, failure to comply — Defendant is fined $896.
Feb. 7
Paraphernalia — Adryan Gallegos; Defendant is fined $179.
At large, tags, rabies — Valerie M. Barnett; Defendant is fined $54.
Failure to appear — Jerry Patterson; Defendant is fined $179.
Revoked driver’s license, registration — Paul Gordon; Defendant is fined $433.
Revoked driver’s license, registration — Gloria Lozano; Defendant is fined $433
Failure to pay, failure to comply — Leonard L. Boggs; Defendant is fined $358.
Failure to pay — Robert Andazola; Defendant is fined $179.
Failure to pay — Shawn Perry; Defendant is fined $179.
Concealing identity, seat belt — Defendant is fined $228.
Failure to comply with community service — Nathan A. Steele; Defendant is fined $179.
Battery — Angel R. Brouillette; Defendant is fined $29.
Failure to appear, paraphernalia, failure to pay — Norris Lovett; Defendant is fined $308.
Failure to pay, failure to comply with community service — Defendant is fined $358.
Failure to appear on trial, failure to comply with community service, suspended drivers license — Matthew S. Lewis; Defendant is fined $1,882.
Feb. 8
Failure to pay — Laura R. Willis; Defendant is fined $179.
Failure to pay — Brandon Mansfield; Defendant is fined $179.
Failure to comply with community service — Jozi R, Jocobo; Defendant is fined $179.
At large, tags, license, rabies — Esther Garcia; Defendant is fined $54.
At large — Vicente Quinonez—Tagle; Defendant is fined $29.
At large, tags, license, rabies, nuisance — Mary K. Trujillo; Defendant is fined $54.
Marijuana, paraphernalia — Cari Chavez; Defendant is fined $133.
Marijuana, possession — James K. Ward; Defendant is fined $104.
Failure to pay, failure to comply with community service — Robert Ward; Defendant is fined $537.
At large, tags, license, rabies, nuisance, vicious dog — Amanda Bargas; Defendant is fined $162.
Feb. 9
Failure to comply, failure to pay — Maria Resendez; Defendant is fined $358.
Failure to comply — Ronald Renteria; Defendant is fined $179.
Disorderly house — Susan Ostrander; Defendant is fined $304.
Failure to appear, suspended driver’s license — Veronica R. Hull; Defendant is fined $179.
Failure to pay, failure to appear on hold, suspended driver’s license — Mario J. Silva; Defendant is fined $537.
Failure to comply, failure to pay — Defendant is fined $1,377.
Failure to comply, failure to pay — Manuel C. Sosa; Defendant is fined $537.
Feb. 13
Disorderly conduct, concealing identity — Isaac Priego; Defendant is fined $308.
Possession of marijuana — Francisco Torres; Defendant is fined $104.
Failure to pay, failure to comply — Carl Harmon; Defendant is fined $358.
Failure to comply, shoplifting — Timothy Blevins; Defendant is fined $408.
Failure to appear, shoplifting — Christopher Vargas; Defendant is fined $508.
Failure to pay — Michael Peralta; Defendant is fined $179.
Failure to pay, failure to comply — James Ornelas; Defendant is fined $174.
Concealing identity shoplifting (second offense) — Christopher Gotcher; Defendant is fined $879.
Failure to comply, possession of drug paraphernalia — Bobby Archuleta; Defendant is fined $358.
Failure to pay, failure to appear, unlawful use of driver’s license — Samuel Hernandez; Defendant is fined $487.
