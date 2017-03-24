Username: 1

SANTA FE (AP) — A piece of legislation awaiting Gov. Susana Martinez’s signature would reshape the political landscape for school boards, cities and other nonpartisan local governments in New Mexico by consolidating elections and putting them before voters in November every other year.

Currently, such elections draw little attention, with some garnering zero ballots, The Albuquerque Journal reported.

Political analyst Brian Sanderoff said combining school board and municipal elections could boost turnout significantly. School elections on their own draw maybe 5 percent turnout, but Sanderoff said municipalities attract up to 45 percent.

“School board candidates are going to have to reach out to a larger proportion of the electorate in order to get their message across and be successful,” Sanderoff said.

House Bill 174 would require local elections be held on the first Tuesday, following the first Monday, of November in odd-numbered years. The bill would apply to elections for school districts, community [auth] college districts, special hospital districts, water conservation districts, water and sanitation districts, and other taxing authorities.

Municipalities such as Roswell, which holds its municipal elections in March of even-numbered years, would have the option of opting out of the combined elections. Other agencies with taxing authorities could not opt out and would have to consolidate their elections into one in the fall.

Some cities like Albuquerque and Las Cruces already hold their elections in the fall, meaning shifting over wouldn’t be too hard.

“This is about the voter — the voter knowing when an election is taking place and the voter having a say on how the voter gets taxed,” said Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto, an Albuquerque Democrat and co-sponsor of the bill. “They can’t make a choice if they don’t know when the election is happening.”

House Bill 174 was also sponsored by Reps. Paul Bandy, R-Aztec, and Jim Smith, R-Sandia Park.

It passed the House of Representatives by a 38-29 vote on Feb. 24. Roswell Reps. Candy Spence Ezzell and Bob Wooley voted against final passage in the House, while Rep. Greg Nibert voted for the bill.

On March 17, the Senate passed the bill by a 28-10 vote.

Sen. Cliff Pirtle, R-Roswell, voted for the bill on final passage in the Senate, while Sen. Stuart Ingle, R-Portales, voted against it.

The House concurred with Senate amendments on March 17, sending the bill on to the governor’s desk. Martinez has until April 7 to sign the bill or it automatically is vetoed.

Rio Rancho Mayor Gregg Hull said Rio Rancho will likely opt out. Currently, Rio Rancho also holds its elections in March of even-numbered years. Hull said the risk of combining municipal races is that voters may not know what they’re being asked to vote on.

“When your ballot is long and confusing,” Hull said, “people lose interest in it. We want to be able to articulate our ballot concerns without having them diluted with a lot of other questions.”

The bill would be phased in over time, beginning next year. Most governments would have new elections dates starting in 2019. Conservancy districts, such as the Pecos Valley Artesian Conservancy District, would get a bit more time to move their elections.

“I’ve been working on this proposal for the past three years, and I am gratified to see it move on to the governor’s desk,” Bandy said in a statement. “Consolidating these local elections will engage more people in the local governing process. It will also give voters more input on the policies and taxes that affect them. Passing this bill is a victory for the voters of New Mexico.”

Managing editor Jeff Tucker contributed to this report.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« RDR has limited color capacity; repairs coming GOP pulls plug on health care bill »