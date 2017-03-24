Username: 1

The [auth] arrest records available in the police blotter are public information. Any indication of an arrest on a charge and/or multiple charges does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If a charge has been dropped and you wish to have a retraction published in the newspaper, please submit written documentation from a court or law enforcement agency showing that the charge was dropped. Also, amounts of controlled substances published in the police blotters may include the weight of the containers. Please visit the Roswell Police Department’s website at rpdp2c.org/ before calling the newspaper.

Arrests and arrest citations

Jose R. Ochoa, 24, of the zero block of East Eyman Street, was arrested at 10:39 p.m. Thursday on a charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon.

Alyza Monique Montano, 18, of the 800 block of East Albuquerque Street, was arrested at 9:40 a.m. Thursday on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Burglary

Police were dispatched to the 800 block of West Deming Street at 12:16 p.m. Thursday in response to a burglary call. Losses were reported at $180.

Criminal damage

Police were dispatched to the 1300 block of Adams Avenue at 12:37 p.m. Thursday in response to a criminal damage call. Losses were reported at $18,600.

