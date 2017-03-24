Username: 1

Free food basket giveaway today

There will be a free food basket giveaway from 1 to 3 p.m. today [auth] at the kidney center at Wilshire Mall in northern Roswell.

For more information, call Johnny Gonzalez at 317-1769.

Carrie Tingley Clinic to visit Roswell

Children in the Roswell area with orthopedic problems can be scheduled for an outreach clinic on Friday, April 14.

Physicians from Carrie Tingley Hospital at the University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center will examine patients at Children’s Medical Services, 200 East Chisum in Roswell.

Children and young adults up to age 21 with chronic physical problems or difficulty with bones, joints and/or muscles, may be scheduled for appointments. Doctors, rehabilitation therapists specializing in seating needs and orthotists specializing in support braces will evaluate and treat patients.

Medicaid and insurance are accepted for payment. Written pre-authorizations and referrals from the patient’s primary care physician are necessary. For appointments, call 1-800-472-3235 option 2. Advance scheduling is requested.

The Carrie Tingley clinic partners with many communities around New Mexico throughout the year to provide children and their families expert treatment within their own communities. The hospital conducts 39 community outreach clinics annually in eight statewide locations.

For more than 70 years, Carrie Tingley Hospital has been providing caring, coordinated healthcare to children and adolescents with complex musculoskeletal and orthopedic conditions, rehabilitation needs, developmental issues and long-term physical disabilities. Originally opened in Truth or Consequences for children stricken with polio, Carrie Tingley Hospital moved to Albuquerque in 1981 and ultimately became a clinical component of UNM’s Health Sciences Center.

