House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wisconsin, left, arrives on Capitol Hill Friday as a showdown loomed on the Republican health care overhaul after President Donald Trump said he had finished negotiating with GOP holdouts. (AP Photo)

The inability of President Donald Trump and Republican leaders to corral a restive band of House conservatives that includes U.S. Rep. Steve Pearce prompted Republican leaders to yank their bill to repeal “Obamacare” off the House floor Friday when it became clear it would fail.

House Speaker Paul Ryan was not able to win over Pearce and other members of the House Freedom Caucus, indefinitely derailing Republican plans to overhaul former President Barack Obama’s signature Affordable Care Act.

Pearce, R-Hobbs, the only Republican among New Mexico’s congressional delegation, could not be reached for comment Friday, but he said in a statement Friday afternoon he had personally met with Trump and his advisers, Vice President Mike Pence, Ryan and other GOP leaders to discuss his concerns with the bill.

“I went to the White House multiple times, met with senior administration and cabinet level advisers here at the Capitol, and met with the speaker to work out specific flaws in our health care system,” said Pearce, a member of the 30-member House Freedom Caucus, a pivotal group of House conservatives that ousted the former House speaker two years ago and whose endorsement Ryan made his bid for House speaker contingent upon. “Intense conversations were had this week. I worked vigorously with House leadership and the administration to fix the flaws in the proposed replacement plan for Obamacare and correct the root problems intertwined in our health care system.”

Democrats said Americans can “breathe a sigh of relief.” Trump said Obama’s law was imploding “and soon will explode.”

Thwarted by two factions of fellow Republicans, House Freedom Caucus members who wanted the bill to go much further and GOP moderates who felt it went too far, Ryan said Obamacare will remain in place “for the foreseeable future.”

It was a stunning defeat for the new president after he had demanded House Republicans [auth] delay no longer and vote on the legislation Friday, pass or fail.

Pearce said Thursday he had serious concerns that the proposed legislation would not lower costs or give access to more health care for New Mexicans.

“I am disappointed that we were unable to get to an agreement this week on a plan that would bring affordability and accessibility back to health care marketplaces in the state of New Mexico and around the nation,” Pearce said Friday. “The failing Obamacare system has reduced choices and increased prices in the state of New Mexico.

“More than anything, I wanted us to come to an agreement on a replacement plan that would protect the most vulnerable in New Mexico, while returning choice and affordability to middle-class families and the working class.”

The bill was withdrawn just minutes before the House vote was to occur, and lawmakers said there were no plans to revisit the issue. Republicans will try to move ahead on other agenda items, including overhauling the tax code.

“What happened (Friday) is not a victory for our nation’s health care,” Pearce said. “After eight years of a one-size-fits-all, federally driven system, it’s time we work together to put trust and confidence back in our nation’s health care. I applaud President Trump for his tireless leadership throughout these negotiations, and am confident we can achieve a solution to our nation’s broken health care system. I promised to the people in New Mexico’s Second Congressional District that I would work in Congress to repeal and replace Obamacare, and I will continue to advocate for New Mexicans in my discussions with House leadership and the administration.”

Trump pinned the blame on Democrats.

“With no Democrat support we couldn’t quite get there,” he told reporters in the Oval Office. “We learned about loyalty, we learned a lot about the vote-getting process.”

For his part, Ryan told reporters: “We came really close today but we came up short. … This is a disappointing day for us.” He said the president has “really been fantastic.”

But when asked how Republicans could face voters after their failure to make good on years of promises, Ryan quietly said: “It’s a really good question. I wish I had a better answer for you.”

Last fall, Republicans used the issue to gain and keep control of the White House, Senate and House. During the previous years, they had cast dozens of votes to repeal Obama’s law in full or in part.

Democrats could hardly contain their satisfaction.

“Today is a great day for our country, what happened on the floor is a victory for the American people,” said House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, who as speaker helped Obama pass the Affordable Care Act. “Let’s just for a moment breathe a sigh of relief for the American people.”

Instead of picking up support as Friday wore on, the bill went the other direction, with several key lawmakers coming out in opposition. Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen of New Jersey, chairman of a major committee, Appropriations, said the bill would raise costs unacceptably on his constituents.

The defections raised the possibility that the bill would not only lose on the floor, but lose big.

The GOP bill would have eliminated the Obama statute’s unpopular fines on people who do not obtain coverage and would also have removed the often-generous subsidies for those who purchase insurance.

Republican tax credits would have been based on age, not income like Obama’s, and the tax boosts Obama imposed on higher-earning people and health care companies would have been repealed. The bill would have ended Obama’s Medicaid expansion and trimmed future federal financing for the federal-state program, letting states impose work requirements on some of the 70 million beneficiaries.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said the Republican bill would have resulted in 24 million additional uninsured people in a decade and led to higher out-of-pocket medical costs for many lower-income and people just shy of age 65 when they would become eligible for Medicare. The bill would have blocked federal payments for a year to Planned Parenthood.

Ryan made his announcement to lawmakers at a very brief meeting, where he was greeted by a standing ovation in recognition of the support he still enjoys from many lawmakers.

When the gathering broke up, Rep. Greg Walden of Oregon, chairman of the Energy and Commerce Committee that helped write the bill, told reporters: “We gave it our best shot. That’s it. It’s done. D-O-N-E done. This bill is dead.”

In New Mexico, state insurance regulators warned Friday of a “major potential impact” for New Mexico if some of the GOP bill’s provisions are kept alive.

In an analysis, the state insurance superintendent estimated more than 45,000 adults who benefited from expanded Medicaid eligibility could be dropped from the program under the GOP proposal. Overall, New Mexico could see 153,000 people drop from coverage for all Medicaid programs over the next decade.

The analysis also shows the rolls of those with individual coverage plans would shrink by more than 22,000 by 2020 if the federal government eliminates fines on those who do not obtain coverage and subsidies for those who purchase insurance.

Advocates who had been worried about the potential ramifications for some of New Mexico’s most vulnerable populations were somewhat relieved Friday, but there was also uncertainty about what direction Trump and his congressional supporters would go.

Sireesha Manne, an attorney with the New Mexico Center on Law and Poverty, reviewed the analysis by state insurance officials.

“What it’s showing is there’s no scenario where this works for New Mexico if Medicaid gets cut and tax credits are reduced for people who are buying insurance,” she said. “The bill just can’t be fixed with amendments when we’re suffering such a huge loss of health care coverage.”

Medicaid expansion in New Mexico — approved in 2013 by Republican Gov. Susana Martinez — has been a major driver for bringing more low-income New Mexico residents onto the rolls and slashing the rate of those who are uninsured.

Under the proposed health insurance changes, regulators said, the uninsured rate in New Mexico would double to 18 percent by 2026.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

