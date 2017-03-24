Username: 1

Students and employees of Eastern New Mexico University again face the impact of state budget cuts to higher education.

The ENMU Board of Regents during a Friday afternoon meeting at the Ruidoso branch campus approved an additional increase in 2017-18 tuition and fees of about 1 percent, having previously passed a 6.5 percent increase in November.

“I am sorry,” said Dr. Steven Gamble when asked what he wanted to tell students. “We hate doing this, but we have to cut back as much as we can. … If there ever was fat, and I don’t think there was much, there certainly isn’t now.”

Gamble added that he thinks students are receiving a quality education [auth] for a good price.

“This is the fourth-lowest (tuition) in the Southwest part of the United States, and the second-lowest in New Mexico,” he said, explaining that only New Mexico Highlands University in Las Vegas charges lower tuition.

The 1 percent increase means that tuition for a full-time resident undergraduate, someone taking 12 to 18 credit hours a semester, will increase another $5.52 per semester, while fees will increase an additional $21.72. The total per credit hour tuition for a resident undergraduate will total $152.54, and the total per hour fee will be $90.70.

That means the per-semester charge for a full-time resident undergraduate will be $1,830.48 for tuition and $1,088.40 for fees. The fee for the new stadium will remain unchanged since 2014 at $39.96 a semester.

Those costs compare to 2016-17 per-semester tuition of $1,714.60 and fees of $1,001.52.

The increase will affect about 6,014 students, 4,593 undergraduates and 1,421 graduate students, according to ENMU enrollment figures posted online.

The two tuition and fee hikes passed for the upcoming academic year are due to continued state cuts to higher education appropriations. New Mexico has reduced higher education funding by 44 percent in the past few years as it has dealt with declining revenues from the oil and gas industry, as well as a slowdown in other economic sectors.

For ENMU, those cuts have meant that its state instruction and general operations appropriations went down $3.2 million in two years, from $28.8 million in 2015-16 to an expected $25.6 million for the upcoming fiscal year.

More reductions in staff and faculty positions also are a consequence of the state cuts.

ENMU plans to reduce 30 positions in 2017-18, an administrator wrote in a letter to regents, but the university will do so through attrition, restructuring existing positions or not filling or eliminating positions when people resign or retire.

That move should save the university $1.5 million in instructional and general operations expenses, wrote Scott Smart, vice president for Business Affairs.

Gamble said, “The legislators don’t want to cut us any more than they want to cut K-12, but they have nowhere to go. We in higher ed know that we need to be part of the solution whenever there is a budget crisis. It is just that the size of the cuts coming at us are difficult to take and still maintain a quality education.”

In a Wednesday meeting of the Community College Board at ENMU-Roswell, Gamble said that the university intends to absorb the cuts while providing a good education to students and while being loyal to its staff and faculty.

Gamble also said Wednesday that he has been told that an additional 3 percent to 5.6 percent in cuts in appropriations could still be coming, as legislators and the governor’s office continue to wrangle over the fiscal year 2018 state budget.

A 1 percent state appropriation reduction equates to about $300,000 in budget reductions for the Portales operation, Gamble said. President John Madden of ENMU-R said a 1 percent state cut means about $150,000 in budget reductions for the Roswell campus.

ENMU-R received approval from its board and from regents in December to increase its tuition and fees for the upcoming academic year by 13 percent. In-district full-time tuition per semester increased by $9 a credit hour to $78 per credit hour, while fees for all students increased $4 a semester, from $12 to $16.

That increase means in-district, full-time students will pay a total of $1,128 a semester in 2017-18, up from $972 a semester this year.

For ENMU-Portales in 2017-18, full-time resident graduate students will pay $2,102.64 a semester for tuition and $1,088.40 for fees, plus the stadium fee of $39.96. That total of $3,231 compares to a total of $3,008.28 for graduate students this year.

