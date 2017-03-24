Username: 1

The Walk to end Alzheimer’s is an annual fundraising and awareness raising event which has been a great success [auth] for the Alzheimer’s Association. In this picture, the Mountainview Mustangs Cheerleaders cheered on walkers from the 2016 event. This year, the association expects to raise $40,000 at the walk. (Submitted Photo)

Do you know what cancer, heart disease and AIDS have in common that Alzheimer’s disease does not share? They all have survivors. To date, nobody with Alzheimer’s has experienced the ability to return to a life of fulfilling quality.

Priscilla Lujan, Southeastern Regional Manager for the New Mexico chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, is working toward that day along with her peers.

“We have our first survivor out there and that’s what we’re striving for,” Lujan said. “There isn’t a cure or a treatment at this time for Alzheimer’s disease or related dementia. The only treatment at this time is early education about the disease.”

Education is one thing the Alzheimer’s Association has plenty of.

“If you are the person who has the disease you receive information about how it progresses and what plans you need to put in place for your care,” Lujan said. “If you’re a caregiver, at the beginning you’re a care partner and that role evolves into a care giving.”

Alzheimer’s education is as unique as the disease.

“One of our main education programs is the Savvy Caregiver Program,” Lujan said. “It’s an interactive educational program for families and caregivers. It takes place over seven weeks and it’s two hours a week. It gives them skills on how to communicate with the disease because as the disease progresses you have to learn to communicate with the disease, not just with the person who has the disease, because it’s taking over the brain and it requires a different kind of communication.”

Another highly important course they offer is for first responders.

“We do approach and response training for Alzheimer’s patients for first responders,” Lujan said. “The Sheriff is very gracious. He allowed us to use his space and to train his complete department on how to approach Alzheimer’s.”

The education often goes both directions.

“I also learned from them,” Lujan said. “What we learned through the training, is when approaching someone with mental illness, such as schizophrenia, you try to pull them back into your reality. When you approach someone with Alzheimer’s you enter their reality.”

Lujan gave an example of how helping someone with Alzheimer’s might look.

“For example, you can approach someone who has been reported as missing. You can say, ‘Hey, what’s going on?’ And he might say, ‘Well, I’m looking for my brother.’ And you say, ‘Maybe I can help you with that. You want to get in the car and we’ll go look for him?’ You don’t want to say, ‘Your daughter called and you’re in big trouble, Mister.’ The part of the brain that handles logic is no longer there.”

Lujan said it’s not always as easy as it sounds.

“It takes time to learn how to develop strategies to handle Alzheimer’s,” Lujan said. “That’s why the Savvy Caregivers class takes seven weeks.”

Lujan holds classes year round, with the support of others in the community.

“I’m holding the classes at Dr. Karen Vaillant’s office,” Lujan said. “She deals with not only people who have the disease, but (also) with caregivers. She partners with us and allows us to use space in her office to teach these classes because she knows how their health is being affected.”

Unfortunately, it’s too easy for many caregivers to ignore their own needs.

“Just this past week, several of the phone calls started with, ‘I had to put off my colonoscopy’ or ‘I had my mammogram scheduled this week, but I couldn’t make it,’” Lujan said. “What happens a lot of the time is the caregivers neglect their own health until it’s too late. Statistics show that many caregivers pass away before the person that has the disease or shortly after.”

The Savvy Caregivers class offers tools to help deal with the imbalance, and the association has support and resources ready.

“This class teaches how to get respite for yourself,” Lujan said. “As the needs of the person with the disease grows, the caregiver is not to fill those needs; rather, they are to find outside resources to fill those needs. That’s where we do our care computations. The caregiver meets with me and we determine what resources they need.”

Lujan said there are a number of resources available. Then she listed a few.

“There is a 24 hour helpline, 1-800-272-3900, it is available in 200 languages. Our website is alz.org

ewmexico, we have a caregiver center on the website that will help you with almost every situation that you’ll have to deal with while taking care of a patient. Maybe they don’t want to take a bath, or they’re not eating. It gives many ways to approach the situation. It’s a very informative website.”

Some of the help they offer is one-on-one.

“Then, we have our personal care consultations,” Lujan said. “I meet with the family and see where they’re at and what resources are available to them, and make out a care plan. We meet several times during the progression of the disease.”

Some of the help is financial.

“We have our respite reimbursement,” Lujan said. “We reimburse families to pay somebody to take the Savvy Caregivers class. We have our $1,000 reimbursement. If the patient has a medical procedure coming up and the daughter has to take some time off from work, the $1,000 can help cover lost income. We also have a $300 reimbursement that they can use any way they want.”

They offer group support, and networking possibilities.

“We have a caregivers support group and early stage support group,” Lujan said. “We have referrals. For example, if someone wants to hire a home health aide, we send a list of agencies to them.”

Of course, their educational opportunities are some of the better known resources they offer.

“We have ongoing education,” Lujan said. “The Living with Alzheimer’s series, knowing the 10 signs – the difference between normal aging and not normal. I offer them throughout the year, one specifically every month at the Roswell Adult Center. The Savvy Caregivers class is ongoing. After one seven-week course ends I give myself a week off and then we continue again.

“We have our safety programs. People with the disease tend to wander. We teach ways to help keep them from wandering, and we teach about the Silver Alert.” A Silver Alert broadcasts information about missing senior citizens, especially those with Alzheimer’s disease, dementia or other mental disabilities.

Lujan said if not for one big event every year the association would have to shut its doors.

“All of these programs would not be possible if we did not have our largest awareness and fundraising campaign,” Lujan said, “which is the Walk to End Alzheimer’s that takes place Oct. 14 this year. Our presenting partner is Artesia General Hospital, we have Xcel Energy as a sponsor. Comfort Keepers and Visiting Angels are among our several sponsors. We have several families that get teams together. It’s a really good morning and it takes a good year to put together. We’re hoping to raise $40,000 this year.”

Lujan invites the public to join in the walk, and encourages any with Alzheimer’s-related needs to contact her.

“We are having our walk kickoff May 9 at ENMMC,” Lujan said. “They are sponsoring it for us.”

To participate in the walk or to sponsor it, contact Lujan at 624-1552.

Features reporter Curtis M. Michaels can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 205, or at reporter04@rdrnews.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: Curtis

« GOP pulls plug on health care bill ENMU passes another tuition hike; University also plans to reduce 30 positions in 2017-18 »