A few local business interests received $415,000 in loans recently from a regional water district.

The Salt Creek Farm and Ranch LLC of Roswell, managed by the Robert Armstrong family, and two separate business entities affiliated with Bogle Farms of Dexter were approved for loans at the Pecos Valley Artesian Conservancy District March 14 board meeting.

Aron Balock, superintendent for the conservancy district, said that the district regularly [auth] makes low-interest loans for water conservancy projects.

“We started the program with money from the New Mexico Interstate Streams loan program,” he said. “Once we paid that off, we used the interest and payoffs from the loans to keep the fund going.”

District policy allows property owners to request one loan a year for a maximum of $200,000, lawyer A.J. Olsen said at the March meeting.

Public documents indicate that A&J Farms LLC owned by Aaron and Joe Bogle borrowed $15,000 to install 1,500 feet of underground pipes. Bogle Ltd. of Dexter, managed by Donald Bogle, borrowed $200,000 for a pivot sprinkler system, underground pipe, motors, land leveling and other site work.

Salt Creek Farm also took out a $200,000 loan for a pivot sprinkler system.

The water district was created by court order in 1932 to conserve water in the Roswell-Artesian basin, which covers areas in Chaves and Eddy counties running from north of Roswell to the Brantley Dam area near Carlsbad.

It is charged with preserving the water for the current and future use for residents, agricultural interests and businesses.

