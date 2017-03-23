Username: 1

Above: Roswell senior third baseman Adrianna Horton signed a national letter of intent to play softball for the University of the Southwest Mustangs during a small cermony in the Coyote Den Tuesday. Pictured, seated from left: grandmother Alicia Gonzales, father Sergio Gonzales, Adrianna Horton, mother Reana Gonzales and great-grandmother Arabella Horton. Standing, from left: USW graduate assistant coach and former Lady Coyote softballer Jessica Zamora, teammate Aaliyah Cobos Hunter, grandfather Ramon Gonzales, USW head coach Ron Landschoot, teammate Karissa Mesquita, teammate Sheyanne Sandoval, teammate Mckinze Tarin, sister and junior varsity third baseman Racquel Gonzales, teammate Mckinzey Patterson, brother Sergio Gonzales Jr., teammate Nayelli Morales, aunt Vera Ortiz, teammate Cheyenne Martinez, teammate Cayla Chavez, teammate Mykaya Olivas, teammate Mykaela Olivas, Roswell head coach Art Sandoval and Roswell assistant coach Rebecca Marrujo. (AJ Dickman Photo)

Below: Roswell senior third baseman Adrianna Horton signs a national letter of intent Tuesday to play softball for the University of the Southwest in Hobbs. Horton is a four-year starter for the Lady Coyotes and has been with the team since her eighth-grade year. (AJ Dickman Photo)

For Lady Coyote third baseman Adrianna Horton, softball is a family affair, so when she visited the University of the Southwest campus in Hobbs a few months ago, feeling at home was big selling point.

“It was like a home away from home,” Horton said after signing her national letter of intent to play softball for the Mustangs next year.

Horton’s mother, Reana Gonzales, said the family’s love of the sport was instilled in them by Horton’s late grandmother, Eva Horton.

“Adrianna lost her grandmother three years ago and she was a big part of her life,” Gonzales said. “She’s the reason why we all have a passion for softball. Anytime [auth] we’re up against anyone, Adrianna can turn to her little brother and say, ‘Who do we got, bro?’ and he knows if they bat left or right, what pitches they like, anything and everything about any opponent.”

Horton’s father, Sergio Gonzales, said he has tried to be a calm, yet encouraging influence in his daughter’s softball life.

“I just influence her a bit I’d say, but didn’t really push her,” he said. “If she has a question I do my best to answer it.”

Sergio Gonzales acknowledged that he often defers to his wife, whom he called a former “aggressive softball player.”

“Her mom has helped me out a lot, but I’ve always enjoyed working with her,” he said. “Roswell sports are booming right now and it’s big on her to be a part of this Roswell High club.”

For 13th-year USW head coach Ron Landschoot, it was easy to recruit Horton because he knew what kind of player he’d get from the Roswell High softball program, having recruited a former Lady Coyote six years ago.

“I recruited Jessica Zamora and I know (head coach) Art (Sandoval) knows what he’s talking about in relation to softball, so that’s half the battle,” he said. “They’ve all got two arms, two legs and a ponytail. They know the game, but (it’s even better) if they love the game the way she does.”

Landschoot said he can envision Horton playing at just about any defensive position.

“She has more speed than other people might perceive and with her size and athleticism, probably not first base, but any of the infield positions or outfield. She’s got valid wheels.”

Landschoot, who has taken his squad to the Red River Athletic Conference in all 12 years of its existence, said he was also impressed by Horton’s enthusiastic family.

“They have really impressed me with their eagerness to come to USW, so it’s not my good looks that got her,” he joked. “(With this family,) I can even use grandma as a pinch runner. I have a phrase…’75 percent body and 25 percent head.’ Her head is on straight already, so somehow or other she’s gonna play because she’s doing all the right things.”

Zamora, who graduated from Roswell High in 2011 and played four years at USW, said she was happy to hear another Lady Coyote would be joining the team.

“I know coach Sandoval raises disciplined athletes,” she said. “So I knew when coach said he was recruiting from Roswell High that we were getting a good kid.”

Horton said she plans on studying psychology because she wants to help people and give back to her community. Landschoot said it’s a good fit for a bright kid, but especially for a softball player.

“The dean of that college is an animal softball fan,” he said. “She has traveled from Hobbs to watch us play conference games everywhere.”

Sandoval said Horton will succeed at softball and life because she embodies one of the slogans of Lady Coyote softball.

“Work hard today, work harder tomorrow,” Sandoval said. “That’s what she does. Her work ethic is there and she’ll be just fine (at the next level). She’s ready to go and she wants it. I’m excited to see her move on and most importantly, get a good education.”

While the family is excited about rooting for the Mustangs, Horton’s mom said it was also bittersweet to know her time as a Coyote is drawing to a close.

“She’s been with the Roswell High program for the last five years,” Reana Gonzales said. “She done a lot of great things and the program has done a lot of great things for her. This is thanks to Coach Sandoval, previous coaches, her Little League coaches and everyone that has invested time and energy into her. She’s a great kid. She makes school a priority. She’s a great big sister. Her sister is starting at third base for the JV right now and she’s an all-around mentor/supportive sister.”

Her dad echoed his wife’s sentiments and added a little token of confidence for his daughter’s final high school season.

“It’s exciting to watch her play. When she makes a great play, it just raises all the levels of emotion and it just comes out,” he said. “I’m really proud of her. She’s worked hard for this, so it didn’t just come to her, but it’s not a surprise to me. But as for this year, hopefully we kick some you-know-what.”

With a big smile, Horton struggled to contain her emotions when talking about her families — at home and on the diamond.

“My parents have supported me daily and they are at every single one of my games,” she said. “I want to thank coach Art, because he believed in me. He’s a heck of a coach. I love my teammates and us seniors have been playing together forever.”

Horton said she’s overjoyed to get the opportunity to play in college, but has unfinished business first.

“I think I’ll fit in and I’ll be ready to make the jump, but right now, it’s about this season,” she said. “All I gotta say is watch out for us.”

