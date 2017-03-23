Username: 1

Members of the four garden clubs that belong to the New Mexico State Garden Clubs, District V, met Thursday for their annual spring board meeting at the Historical Society of Southeast New Mexico Museum’s Archives Center.

State President Suzy Andrego visited from the club’s state headquarter in Albuquerque.

“Every spring and f[auth] all we have a district meeting where all the clubs in that district come together,” Andrego said. “I come down to support them as their cheerleader. They also asked me to do a program that I was slated to do earlier for a garden club but because of the weather and time we didn’t get to do. Now is the time.”

Andrego said there are 21 garden clubs in New Mexico. “This district has a junior garden club also,” she said. “They are very active with their junior club.”

The 43 members present came from the Morning Garden Club, Home Garden Club, Artesia Garden Club and the Lincoln Garden Club.

The next event, which is open for the public, will be on April 8 at 8 a.m. for the Home Garden Club’s annual Gardener’s Market. The market will be held at the Cahoon Park, across from the old pool. Plants for sale will include home grown plants, herbs, iris and cacti among others. The market will be open until everything is sold.

For more information or to become a member, visit newmexicogardenclubs.org.

