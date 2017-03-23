Username: 1

Divorces

Final Nov. 1

Michelle J. Schmid vs Carroll W. Schmid

Filed Nov. 9

Larry Quiroz vs Krista Quiroz

Filed Nov. 10

Coriann Smith vs Damien Smith

Whitney Davis vs Kalama Davis

Final Nov. 16

Stephanie Marie Garcia vs Rudy Joel Garcia

Final Nov. 17

Adair Winters vs Brad L. Winters

Filed Nov. 22 Amanda Deck vs Shane C. Deck

Final Dec. 2

Timothy J. East vs Jeanette D. East

Filed Dec. 6

Flavio Valenzuela vs Lorena Bravo Cortez

Dolores A. Bernal vs Reynolds V. Bernal

Filed Dec. 8

Tammy Jolley vs Donald Jolley

Angelise Garlinger vs John Drew Garlinger

Final

David Alvarez vs Hilda Alvarez

Final Dec. 21

Angela M. Molinar vs Santiago J. Molinar

Thomas Matthews vs Debby Matthews

Final Dec. 22

Tabitha Allegra Wilson vs Dustin James Wilson

Final Feb. 8

Destinee J. Herrington vs Kevin R. Herrington

Filed Feb. 9

Alicia Gomez vs Salvador Marin

Filed Feb. 10

Amanda Yvette Aragonez vs Raul Aragonez Jr.

Municipal Court

Judge Lou Mallion

Arraignments

Jan. 17

Failure to appear on hold — Faye Tanner—Henry; Defendant is fined $712.

Noise violation — Jose Licon; Defendant is fined $100.

Failure to appear on a hold, unlawful use of drivers license — Manuel Archuleta; Defendant is fined $229.

Shoplifting — Aaron Trujillo; Defendant is fined $229.

Failure to [auth] comply with community service, failure to pay fines — Terry Medrano; Defendant is fined $458.

Disorderly conduct — Tammie Carico; Defendant is fined $129.

Failure to comply with sentence — Michael Gonzales; Defendant is fined $229.

Shoplifting — Jose Zambrano; Defendant is fined $129.

Trespassing — Allan Reed; Defendant is fine $29.

Failure to appear on trial, obstructing an officer, resisting arrest — Paul Broomfield; Defendant is fine $387.

Failure to pay, failure to appear for trial, possession of drug paraphernalia — Marcos Ferrazas; Defendant is fined $387.

Failure to pay — Troy Madsen; Defendant is fined $29.

Failure to pay, failure to appear on a hold, unlawful use of drivers license — Lorenzo Sanchez; Defendant is fined $487.

Failure to pay, failure to appear on a hold, no operators license — Billy Johnson; Defendant is fined $502.

Failure to appear, unlawful use of drivers license, failure to pay — Timothy Torres; Defendant is fined $458.

Failure to pay, failure to appear, unlawful use of drivers license — Matthew Acevedo; Defendant is fined $458.

Shoplifting — Eric Skipper; Defendant is fined $458.

Failure to appear, possession of paraphernalia, failure to pay, unlawful use of drivers license — Defendant is fined $916.

Failure to appear, unlawful use of drivers license, failure to pay, display registration — Defendant is fined $156.

Failure to pay, possession of paraphernalia — Bobby Archuleta; Defendant is fined $258.

Jan. 18

Failure to comply, failure to pay — Hollie Floodberg; Defendant is fined $358.

At large, rabies, tags, license — April Avelar; Defendant is fined $54.

Failure to pay — Paisley D. Terry; Defendant is fined $179.

Failure to pay — Valentin Alvarado; Defendant is fined $179.

Shoplifting — Myranda Salayndia; Defendant is fined $29.

Shoplifting — Donalysa Wells; Defendant is fined $104.

Marijuana — Cory Cortez; Defendant is fined $179.

Disorderly conduct — Ben Benitiz Jr.; Defendant is fined $129.

Failure to pay, failure to comply —Fedrico J. Rubio; Defendant is fined $358.

Eluding, marijuana, paraphernalia — Julio Martinez; Defendant is fined $895.

Failure to pay, failure to appear, disorderly conduct — Nicole L. Preucel; Defendant is fined $587.

Jan. 19

Failure to appear — Gabriel Estrada—Villalobos; Defendant is fined $179.

Speeding — Dacey Tucker; Defendant is fined $29.

Jan. 20

Failure to comply with house arrest — Penny Burleson; Defendant is fined $58.

Failure to comply — Tamera L. Miller; Dismissed.

Failure to appear — Clinton R. Aderholt; Defendant is fined $29.

Marijuana, paraphernalia — Orlando A. Gulez; Defendant is fined $333.

Larceny — Benito Herrera; Defendant will complete shoplifting course.

Jan. 23

Failure to comply, failure to pay — Rodney Lara; Defendant is fined $58.

Failure to comply, shoplifting, failure to pay — David Gregg; Defendant is fined $87.

Public nuisance — Edward Perreira; Defendant is fined $179.

Failure to pay — Luis Apodaca; Defendant is fined $179.

Lanes for traffic, failure to comply — Chace Clausen; Defendant is sentenced to one day in jail.

Failure to pay — Paul Parks; Defendant is fined $29.

Registration, reckless driving — Christopher Wimberly; Defendant is fined $173.

Disorderly conduct, resisting arrest — John Rehm; Defendant is fined $308.

Failure to comply, failure to pay — Rudolfo Torres; Defendant is fined $279.

Failure to appear, unlawful use of drives license, registration, speeding, no insurance — Arnulfo Herrera; Defendant is fined $833.

Shoplifting (fifth offense), failure to appear, concealing identity, failure to pay — Justin Hoffman; Defendant is fined $766.

Jan. 24

Paraphernalia — Christie Travin; Defendant is fined $129.

Failure to pay, failure to comply with probation — Jessica J. Banuelos—Gonzalez; Defendant is fined $179.

Failure to comply — Jkulianne Romero; Defendant is fined $179.

Failure to appear, concealing identity — Luis F. Mayorga; Defendant is fined $1,074.

Failure to pay, failure to appear, littering — Michael Bejarano; Defendant is fined $387.

Jan. 26

Failure to appear, suspended drivers license — Lucio Rosario—Carvallo; Defendant is fined $308.

Shoplifting — Juan Silva; Defendant is fined $433.

Failure to pay, failure to comply — Christopher Artiaga; Defendant is fined $433.

Failure to comply on house arrest — Justin W. Hoffman; Defendant is fined $529.

Failure to pay — Christie K. Meeks; Defendant is fined $179.

Trespassing — Marshall D. Lufkin; Defendant is fined $29.

Shoplifting — Cheryl Reid; Sentencing deferred until Feb. 23.

Failure to appear, suspended drivers license, failure to pay — Bryan E. Lopez; Defendant is fined $587.

Marijuana, paraphernalia, suspended drivers license, registration, insurance — Eron Calvillo; Defendant is fined $1,183.

