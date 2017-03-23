Username: 1

The applicant for a zoning permit to build a 5,000-seat motorball stadium east of Wrangler Road has withdrawn his [auth] request in the face of strong opposition from neighbors.

The Roswell-Chaves County Extraterritorial Zoning Commission was scheduled on Tuesday night to consider a special use permit requested by Alex Ouilette to build the motorball stadium, restroom and parking facilities on undeveloped parcels east of Wrangler Road, about 2,000 feet north of U.S Highway 380.

Motorball is a sport that combines motorcycles and soccer.

About 20 neighbors attended Tuesday night’s meeting at the Chaves County Administrative Center in apparent opposition to the development, when Chaves County Planning and Zoning Department director Marlin Johnson said Ouilette had withdrawn his zoning request and had decided to look for land elsewhere for a motorball stadium.

The Chaves County Planning and Zoning Department had recommended denial of the application based on the high impact of large numbers of motorcycles, noise and dust, and the medium density of neighboring residential properties.

The area of the proposed stadium, two parcels owned by Michael I. Hernandez totaling 13 acres, is currently zoned rural suburban. It would have had an entrance between 133 and 141 Wrangler Road, with several residences on three sides, and farmland to its east.

The motorball field itself would have measured 125 yards by 50 yards.

“The use could probably fit the area only if any objections can be mitigated by appropriate conditions of approval, which does seem difficult, if not impossible,” states a P&Z staff report. “The facility could represent economic benefit and social entertainment, but the location is adjacent to a medium-density residential area.”

Johnson said more than 20 percent of neighboring property owners submitted written protests, requiring a super-majority vote of five among the seven-member ETZ Commission for approval of the special use permit.

“The proposed stadium would be approximately 700 feet from the nearest residence, but within about a thousand feet of 10 homes, or so,” states the P&Z staff report.

Several neighbors signed a March 9 letter asking the ETZ Commission to deny the request.

“We are totally opposed to this zoning request. The noise and dust caused by multiple motorcycles playing games would be detrimental to the health and well-being of everyone living or visiting in the area,” the neighbors wrote. “We value our quiet, peaceful, rural lifestyle here and do not want it ruined. There are surely non-residential neighborhoods where a motor bowl could be built for this use.”

Several other neighbors also submitted written objections to the proposed motorball facility.

The ETZ Commission and its upper body of elected leaders, the ETZ Authority, govern territory within about 2 miles of Roswell city limits.

