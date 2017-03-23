Username: 1

Above: Lady Demon junior hurler Bryana Munoz winds up to pitch Thursday in the opening round of the Lindsey Callaway Memorial Softball Tournament in Dexter. Munoz threw a no hitter and the Lady Demons defeated Carlsbad JV 4-0. Tournament action continues today and Saturday. (Jeannie Harris Photo)

Below: Rick Callaway, father of the late Lindsey Callaway, throws out the first pitch before the Lady Demons’ [auth] game against the visiting Carlsbad JV squad Thursday, the first day of the Lindsey Callaway Memorial Softball Tournament in Dexter. (Jeannie Harris Photo)

DEXTER – The Dexter Lady Demon softball team downed the Artesia JV Lady Bulldogs 4-0 in the opening round of the annual Lynsey Calloway Invitational Softball Tourney hosted by the Demons in miserable weather conditions.

With temperatures dropping 30 degrees and sustained winds at 38 MPH and gusts at 60 MPH throughout the contest, the Demons managed to scrape together seven hits and get a win over a tough Artesia team to move to 2-1 on the season.

The real storm, though, was on the pitching mound as junior Bryana Munoz tossed a gem of a game as she gave up no hits while striking out 17. The Lady Dogs managed to get two base runners via an error and a walk, but had no real production when attempting to swing as only one player managed to get the ball into play.

Coach Kim Smith gave the understatement of the young season describing Munoz’ game. “She did throw a no-hitter, but she has work to do in some spots. She has work to do.”

The Lady Demons went up 2-0 in the bottom of the first as Marlou Blankvoort would get a 4-3 putout RBI to score mid-schooler Aryana Munoz who had opened the game with a single. Catcher Danique Blankvoort, after reaching on a putout, would later score on a Bulldog error to make it 2-0.

The lead would be plenty for Munoz. After striking out all three to open the first, she did the same in the second. The Dogs would try to bunt to open the third to get on, but that strategy went awry, as Munoz calmly threw to Darcie Regaldo for the out. Munoz then K’d the next two to make it nine straight outs.

After stranding six runners in the first three innings, the Demons finally got another run in the fourth as Bryana Munoz would get a two-out double on a nice hit to right center and then score following an RBI single from Danique Blankvoort. Munoz would finish 3-for-3 and record a walk to lead the Demons offensively. Danique Blankvoort would record a 2-for-4 night while getting on base three times and recording two RBIs.

In the top of the fifth, the Lady Dogs would get their lead off runner on with a walk, but Munoz fielded a line drive on the next batter and doubled off the runner to get the out. She would fan the next batter and no more Bulldogs would get on base the rest of the game.

After Munoz struck out the side in the top of the 6th, the Demons would get their final run in the bottom of the inning. Once again, Bryana Munoz would reach on a single and advance to second on an error, and then scamper home following another Blankvoort RBI hit.

The Demons would wrap up the victory as Aryana Munoz would field a good bunt down the third base line and gun out the runner and Bryana Munoz would record her 16th and 17 strikeout of the evening for the two final outs. Aryana’s putout marked the only time a Lady Demon got to touch the ball besides Bryana, the catcher Blankvoort, and the first baseman Regaldo.

Despite the victory, Coach Smith explained to her team that a win is nice, but the production at the plate was not up to the standards of a defending state champion team. “We did struggle at the plate. We never made the adjustments and we got to get better at making adjustments in the game. That is something we talked about and we’ll make those adjustments and come back out tomorrow.”

With the win, the Lady Demons play 4A Ruidoso in Friday’s semi-final contest at 7 pm. The Demons opened the season with a 12-2 win over the Warriors.

