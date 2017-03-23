Username: 1

Francisco Rivera led off with a walk to help the Colts plate three runs in the bottom of the third during a 12-0 win over Floyd on the first day of the Sertoma-Colt Classic at NMMI Ballpark. As the starting pitcher, Rivera tossed three no-hit innings in the mercy-rule shortened game to pick up his second win of the season. (NMMI Sports Press Photo)

The March winds may have finally blew in with a drop in temperature, but the NMMI offense did not cool off one bit when they took the nightcap of the 23rd annual Sertoma-Colt Classic, blasting the Floyd Broncos 12-0 in the 5-inning run-ruled game.

After setting the Broncos down 1-2-3 in the top of the first, the Colts responded with three runs by the first three batters in the [auth] lineup. Starting pitcher Francisco Rivera led off with a walk and moved to third when the Floyd center fielder misplayed Gavin Maloney’s pop up. Michael Hinojos walked and then after the next two Colts struck out, all three scored on Emilio Maldonado’s double over the center fielder’s head to put NMMI up 3-0 after one.

In the top of the second, Floyd threatened with runners on second and third, both via base on balls. Rivera was able to pitch out of trouble by striking out the Bronco hitter looking for the third out.

In the bottom of the inning, the Colts were able to piece together four runs to build the lead to 7-0. Connor Roe led off with a walk, followed by another walk by Rivera. Hinojos singled in Roe and then Jake Guerrero was able to double both of them in and then score himself when the third baseman tried to throw Guerrero out at second and put the ball into right field for a two-base throwing error.

In the bottom of the fourth, NMMI was able to score their first four hitters of the inning when Maloney led off with a double to center, Hinojos walked and Guerrero hit a second double to score Maloney. Hinojos and Guerrero were brought home on Alex Lopez’s two-RBI single. Lopez scored when Jasper Best put the ball in play, but the Bronco shortstop had another two-base throwing error allowing Lopez to score the final Colt run for a 12-0 lead.

Lopez pitched the last two innings to get a save in his first appearance on the mound for the Colts this season while Rivera picked up the victory and scored two runs to help his cause. Guerrero finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored, Hinojos had a RBI and three runs scored and Maloney scored twice.

In the tournament’s opening game, the Dexter Demons fell to the Texico Wolverines 6-2 before Capitan beat Hatch 8-3 to set up Friday’s 10 a.m. matchup between Dexter and Hatch. Floyd will face Tularosa, who fell to the Santa Rosa Lions in a very competitive 3-2 game, in the 1 p.m. consolation semifinals. Capitan and Texico will play at 4 p.m. in the first game of the winner’s bracket, with NMMI taking on Santa Rosa in the nightcap at 7 p.m., all from NMMI Ballpark.

