Roswell firefighters, from left, Devin Espinoza and Kent Campbell look over sample ballots with City Clerk Sharon Coll on March 13, when firefighters voted 57-2 to form a union. A city board on Thursday certified the Roswell Professional Fire Fighters Association as the exclusive representative of Roswell firefighters. (Jeff Tucker Photo)

A city board on Thursday voted unanimously to certify a new union to exclusively represent Roswell’s firefighters, following an overwhelming vote by firefighters earlier this month to unionize.

The Labor Management Relations Board voted 3-0 by voice vote Thursday morning to recognize the Roswell Professional Fire Fighters Association as the exclusive representative of firefighters. All three labor board members, Rich Olson, Pauline Ponce and Eugene M. De Los Santos, attended.

Firefighters will now join police officers and utility workers as the only groups of city employees covered by union agreements after a unionization process [auth] that did not require City Council or mayoral approval.

City Clerk Sharon Coll reported there were no objections to the March 13 vote by city firefighters, when more than 96 percent of them voted in favor of forming their own union in a 57-2 vote, far exceeding the majority threshold needed.

There were 70 firefighters eligible to cast ballots during the March 13 election at Fire Station 1, said the City Clerk’s Office, which oversaw the election.

In order for the unionization vote to have been successful, at least 40 percent of the 70 potentially affected employees must have voted, with a simple majority needed to form a union.

The RFD unionization process was initiated after a petition was filed with the city on Jan. 13 by Fire Department employees interested in forming a collective bargaining unit. The unionization process is governed by the Labor Management Relations Board, which adheres to state guidelines and local ordinances to process unionization petitions.

Those represented by the union will include firefighters from the rank of lieutenant and below, to include firefighters, recruits and others. The Roswell Professional Fire Fighters Association will be affiliated with the International Association of Fire Fighters.

The city’s police officers formed the Roswell Police Officers’ Association in 1995, for sworn police officers from the rank of sergeant down. The RPOA and city have entered into a series of collective bargaining agreements since then, concerning wages, working conditions and job security.

The city’s other collective bargaining unit is the city’s Utility Workers of America Local 51.

In other business Thursday, the Labor Management Relations Board approved a motion from the Roswell Police Officers’ Association to withdraw a prohibited practice complaint.

The complaint against the city and Roswell Police Department filed by the Roswell Police Officers’ Association on Jan. 24. alleged the city and RPD violated a collective bargaining agreement by not paying step raises that were due in January 2017 and July 2016.

Frederick Mowrer, the attorney for the Roswell Police Officers’ Association and also the Roswell Professional Firefighters’ Association, said a settlement had been reached Wednesday night, so he filed a motion to withdraw the complaint.

The Labor Management Relations Board in February sat an April 28 hearing date for the prohibited practice complaint.

Also Thursday, the labor board voted to delay consideration of a rule-making hearing related to amending the board’s rules. The rule that was tabled pertains to the election and selection of the labor board’s chair, which is currently Olson.

